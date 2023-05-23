Trump makes video appearance in New York criminal case, trial date tentatively set for late March





NEW YORK (AP) Donald Trump threw up his hands in frustration on Tuesday as a judge scheduled his criminal trial for March 25, placing the former president and current candidate in a Manhattan courtroom amid the heat of the action from next year’s presidential primaries.

Trump, appearing via video link at a preliminary hearing in the silence case, stared into the camera as Judge Juan Manuel Merchan advised him to waive all other obligations for the duration of the trial, which could last several weeks.

Trump, dressed in a blue suit against a backdrop of American flags at his Florida estate, then turned to a lawyer at his side for their brief inaudible chat on the video feed before sitting idly by for the rest of the hearing.

Trump said little during the hearing, but then lashed out on social media, writing: I just had a New York County Supreme Court hearing where I believe my First Amendment rights , freedom of speech, were violated, and they imposed a trial date of March 25 on us, right in the middle of the primary season.

Very unfair, but that’s exactly what radical left Democrats wanted, Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. This is called ELECTORAL INTERFERENCE, and nothing like this has ever happened in our country before!!!

Trump pleaded not guilty last month to 34 counts of falsifying business records related to silent payments made during the 2016 campaign to bury allegations that he had extramarital sex. He denied wrongdoing.

Merchan said he arrived at the March 25 trial date after discussions with Trump’s attorneys and prosecutors. Trump’s attorney, Susan Necheles, said Trump was aware of the date before Tuesday’s hearing and said she didn’t see his exasperated reaction.

Trump’s case is pending in state court even as his attorneys seek to have it transferred to federal court because some of the alleged conduct occurred while he was president. The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has until next week to file paperwork indicating why he should remain in state court, where the landmark indictment was brought.

Trump has placed the New York case and the long list of other investigations into his personal, professional and presidential conduct at the heart of his campaign to reclaim the White House in 2024. The Republican has cast himself as the victim of an effort coordinated and politically motivated to smear his chances.

Trump often discusses the cases at his rallies, in speeches, television and social media appearances. He has repeatedly attacked prosecutors, accusers and judges by name, including Merchan, and has shown no willingness to back down even after a recent $5million verdict in a sexual abuse and defamation lawsuit against him.

The plaintiff in that case, writer E. Jean Carroll, filed a new claim Monday seeking an additional $10 million or more to hold Trump accountable for remarks he made disparaging her on CNN the day after the Sept. 9 verdict. may.

Trump responded on Tuesday by doubling down on his claim that Carroll’s allegations were a fake, made up story and a TOTAL scam and that his case is part of the Democrats’ playbook to tarnish my name and person.

Merchan spent most of Tuesday’s 15-minute hearing reviewing an order he issued May 8 that sets out ground rules for Trump’s behavior before trial.

This is not a gag order and Trump is free to speak about the case and defend himself, Merchan said, but he cannot use evidence turned over by prosecutors to attack witnesses or release sensitive documents on social networks. If he violates the order, he risks being held in contempt.

Among the concerns raised by prosecutors was that Trump might weaponize highly personal information found on witnesses’ cellphones, such as personal photos and text messages with family and friends, as well as secret testimony from the grand jury and other documents, to inflame the anger of his supporters.

Nothing in the order prevents Trump from being able to speak forcefully and persuasively in his defense without the need to begin attacking individuals, by disclosing names, addresses, cell phone numbers, identity, birthdates or anything to that effect, Merchan said. Some sensitive documents shared by prosecutors should only be kept by Trump’s attorneys, not by Trump himself.

Prosecutors requested the order shortly after Trump’s arrest, citing what they say is his history of making harassing, embarrassing and threatening statements about people with whom he is embroiled in legal disputes.

Trump was spared a personal courthouse appearance on Tuesday, avoiding the massive security and logistical challenges that accompanied his impeachment last month. Instead, the Republican was connected by videoconference, with his face broadcast on television screens placed around the courtroom.

Trump is not required to appear in court again in person until Jan. 4, just weeks before the first primary votes are supposed to be cast.

__

Associated Press reporter Jill Colvin contributed to this report. __

Follow Michael Sisak on Twitter at twitter.com/mikesisak and send confidential tips by visiting https://www.ap.org/tips/.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kalb.com/2023/05/23/donald-trump-appear-by-video-judge-reinforces-ban-attacking-witnesses/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos