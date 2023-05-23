Pakistan: ATC grants bail to Imran Khan in 8 cases until June 8





Image source: AP Pakistan: ATC grants Imran Khan bail in 8 cases until June 8

Pakistan: An anti-terrorism court on Tuesday granted bail to former Prime Minister Imran Khan in eight cases until June 8, according to local media. The cases were registered at different police stations in Islamabad against 70-year-old Khan after clashes erupted between police and his supporters when the leader of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party appeared before a court in the court complex on March 18.

The clashes erupted when Khan attended a much-anticipated hearing in the Toshakhana corruption case. Established in 1974, the Toshakhana is a department under the administrative control of the Cabinet Division and stores valuable gifts given to leaders, parliamentarians, bureaucrats and officials by heads of other governments and states and foreign dignitaries. Khan, the cricketer-turned-politician, was disqualified by the Election Commission of Pakistan in October last year for not sharing sales details.

Earlier, Imran Khan said there was an 80% chance he would be rearrested when he appeared in Islamabad court on May 23 to assist in the investigation in the Al Qadir case. “On Tuesday I will appear in Islamabad court on various bail and there is an 80% chance that I will be arrested,” the former prime minister said in an interview with international media, ARY News reported. .

Bushra Bibi was released on bail before her arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case

Meanwhile, his wife secured pre-arrest bail in the Al-Qadir Trust case from the Accountability Court hours before they were due to appear before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust case.

What is the Al-Qadir Trust case?

According to local media, he was arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case. Notably, Khan during his tenure promised to set up a project to provide quality education in Jhelum, Punjab.

According to reports, Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi and several close associates – Zulfiqar Bukhari and Babar Awan – were involved in the project. In order to fulfill his promise, Khan formed the Al-Qadir University Project Trust in which Bibi, Bukhari and Awan were appointed as board members.

However, a deal was finalized between the then PTI government and a property tycoon, which reportedly caused a loss of £190m to the Treasury.

According to the charges, Khan and the other defendants adjusted Rs50 billion to the then £190 million sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government, The News International reported. They are also accused of obtaining an undue advantage in the form of over 458 acres of land in Mouza Bakrala, Sohawa to establish Al Qadir University.

