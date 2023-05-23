If Turkey’s strongman wins, don’t give up on Turkish democracy

This Sunday, the longtime Turkish leader, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, is ready to win another five-year term in a runoff for the presidency, extending his 20-year term into a third decade.

In the first round of the May 14 elections, Erdoğan pollsters and experts stunned winning 49.5 percent of the vote, getting a unambiguous track out of the 44.9% won by his main rival Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu. Now that the third place contender has endorsed Erdoğan before the second round on May 28, Erdoğan went from “clear favoriteto the very likely winner.

Among opposition circles in Turkey and foreign affairs practitioners in Washington, hope for democratic change is now on life support. Instead, the mood swings between depression over Turkey’s political prospects and anger at the politicians, pundits and pollsters who have promised Erdoğan’s death. Policy analysts claim that Turkey “is now on the verge of descending into totally savage authoritarianism”. Officials in the United States and Europe – notably on Capitol Hill – are said to be exasperated the prospect of five more years of relations with Erdoğan, although he has been a key partner on issues such as the reception of Syrian refugees.

This pessimism about Turkish politics should not discourage international support for civil society and human rights during a third Erdoğan presidency. As troubled as the rule of law may be in Turkey today, it could worsen significantly in several specific areas. This means that sustained international engagement on human rights issues – not a punitive approach that plays into Erdoğan’s favor – will only be more essential to maintaining political freedoms in Turkey.

In many analyzes of Turkey, the consensus is that the rule of law there is already dead and gone. As the director of a Turkish civil society organization lamented to us, it is understandable: “Nothing works in Turkey. There is no rule of law. »

Most notably, two dissidents in Turkey, philanthropist Osman Kavala and Kurdish political leader Selahattin Demirtaş, have been behind bars for years, despite judgments of the European Court of Human Rights that they should be released.

Yet, as bleak as the outlook for the rule of law may be today, a third term for Erdoğan would mean the Turkish president would be under fewer constraints than ever. On the one hand, the President’s coalition has already won a absolute majority in parliamentwith 54% of the seats.

Erdoğan’s party, the AKP, is more personalistic than ever, because so many of his party officials have left or been expelled. Worse still, especially if Erdoğan wins a bigger share of the vote than he did in the 2018 presidential elections, he will feel vindicated and could double down on his political and economic tactics.

How, concretely, could the rule of law deteriorate during a third term of Erdoğan? There are three specific areas of concern.

To begin with, Turkey’s senior judiciary could ban Istanbul’s opposition mayor from political lifeEkrem İmamoğlu, ahead of local elections in March 2024. Already, a lower court sentenced İmamoğlu to years in prison for “insult” public officials, but the mayor remains free pending an appeal. Although banning İmamoğlu from politics would likely trigger backlash with votersErdoğan can calculate that this is necessary to neutralize an opposition leader who was the only one capable of winning over the president’s pious electoral base.

An equally worrying scenario is that the Turkish Constitutional Court could ban the main pro-Kurdish opposition party, the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), and its offshoot, the Green Left Party (YSP). Some independent-minded judges, including Chief Justice Zühtü Arslan, remain in Turkey’s High Court – mainly those appointed by Erdoğan’s predecessor as president. But a third term for Erdoğan would cement a pro-government supermajority to the court, which could stifle opposition parties and even ban pro-Kurdish parties outright.

Finally, despite two decades of Erdoğan’s reign, Turkish civil society, universities and media continue to fight for their independence. With another term, Erdoğan will chip away at institutions such as Istanbul’s Boğaziçi University, which remain battered bastions of independence.

Given this sobering picture, it would be easy for practitioners of foreign affairs and democracy to feel defeated. Last month, Erdoğan’s government doubled down on its anti-Western rhetoric, with Erdoğan hailing his “special relationshipwith Russia’s Vladimir Putin and a cabinet official describing the election as a “political coup attemptorchestrated by “the West”. Amid this setback, the temptation in Western capitals will be to disengage from human rights concerns and settle for a transactional relationship that prioritizes security issues, particularly the war in Ukraine.

But such a disengagement would mean abandoning the leverage the international community still has to protect human rights.

Even today, the European Court of Human Rights remains quietly influential in protecting a minimal rule of law in Turkey, particularly in less high-profile cases – for example, pushing the Turkish Constitutional Court to overturn a long-standing ban on Wikipedia. Burning bridges would remove that remaining leverage and play right into Erdoğan’s role narrative that the West does not respect the will of the Turkish voters.

Equally important, if Erdoğan wins this Sunday, Turkish civil society will go through a heartbreaking time as individuals and organizations assess whether they can and should continue their work. International support for civil society, the media and academia will be all the more essential to show these groups that they will not be abandoned and to help a fragmented civil society to come together and find strength in greater unity. .

Of course, international support for human rights will not be enough to repair the damage caused to Turkish democracy. But by partnering with Turkey’s deep-rooted civil society, international engagement can help keep the flame of democracy burning.

Andrew O’Donohue is a Carl J. Friedrich Fellow in the Department of Government at Harvard University and co-editor of Democracies Divided: The Global Challenge of Political Polarization. Cem Tecimer is a Doctor of Laws (SJD) candidate at Harvard Law School.