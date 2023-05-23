Donald Trump won’t stop defaming E. Jean Carroll and she won’t stop making him pay





Remember earlier this month when a jury found Donald Trump liable for sexually abusing and defaming writer E. Jean Carroll, and ordered him to pay him $5 million in damages? And then, literally a day later, he went on CNN and defamed her some more, insisting, is this a fake story, a made up story? At the time, Trump probably assumed there would be no backlash for his remarks given that with the snippet of the verdict a day before, he was hardly ever held accountable for anything. whatever in his life, including the lies that came out of his mouth almost daily. base. But in a happy twist, this is no longer the case!

On Monday, Carroll amended his lawsuit against the ex-president, arguing that he reiterated false and disparaging remarks he originally made about him, which led to the original lawsuit. He doubled down on his earlier defamatory statements, telling an audience too ready to cheer him on that I had never met this woman. I have never seen this woman, that he did not sexually assault Carroll, and that his account which had just been validated by a jury of Trump’s peers the day before was a false story invented by a psycho, wrote Carroll’s lawyers. These statements drew enthusiastic cheers and applause from the audience on live television. The attorneys added that Trump used a nationwide platform to belittle and mock Carroll. He got a laughing audience as he shed light on his violent sexual assault, called Carroll’s names, implied that Carroll was asking to be assaulted, and overturned the jury’s verdict vindicating Carroll.

The $10 million minimum in additional damages, Carrolls’ legal team wrote, is intended to both punish Trump, deter him from engaging in further libel, and deter others from doing the same. .

During the trial, Carroll testified that Trump attacked her in a department store in the mid-1990s. Trump chose not to testify or attend the proceedings. But in a completely nonsensical taped deposition, which was played for the jury, he doubled down on his remarks on the infamous Access Hollywood tape; when asked if he said it was okay to grab someone’s genitals without their permission if you’re a star, he replied in the middle of a deposition about someone’s alleged rape . If you look over the last million years, that has been mostly true, not always but mostly true, unfortunately or fortunately. Asked about his assertion that several other women who accused him of sexual assault weren’t his type, Trump told Carrolls’ attorney Roberta Kaplan that you wouldn’t be one of my picks either. to be honest, I wouldn’t be interested in you at all.

Joe Tacopina, the attorney who represented Trump at trial, declined The Associated Press’ request for comment on the new claim. For his part, Trump took to Truth Social today to comment on the matter and seemingly defame Carroll once again, writing, I don’t know E. Jean Carroll, I’ve never met or touched her (except on a celebrity line with her African American husband who she disgustingly called the monkey) I wouldn’t want to know her or touch her, I’ve never abused her or raped her or taken her to a sex booth fitting 25 years ago in a crowded department store where the doors are LOCKED, she has no idea when, or did anything else to her, except deny her fake made up story, which she wrote in a book. THIS HAS NEVER HAPPENED, THIS IS A TOTAL SCAM, AN UNFAIR TRIAL!”

Looks like it should be worth at least another $5 million!

