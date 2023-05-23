Can China’s new ambassador help warm frosty ties with the United States?

There are signs of deepening mistrust between the United States and China even as the Biden administration and Beijing appeared to be working to revive high-level talks.

President Joe Biden this weekend predicted a very close thaw between Washington and Beijing, the world’s largest economies.

The arrival on Tuesday of Xie Feng, Beijing’s new ambassador to Washington, was a potential indication of warming ties, but the new envoy said relations between the two countries faced serious difficulties and challenges.

We hope the United States will work with China to increase dialogue, manage differences and also respect our cooperation so that our relationship gets back on track, he told a small crowd of mostly New York reporters. Yorks John F. Kennedy International Airport before boarding a van with helpers and family members.

Xie Feng, China’s new ambassador to the United States, speaking in Hong Kong on February 7, 2020. Philip Fong/AFP via Getty Images File

While Xie may have been cautiously optimistic, a senior Chinese diplomat recently shared a bleaker assessment of US-China relations during a briefing.

Bilateral relations have again encountered a freeze, the Chinese diplomat told NBC News, speaking on condition of anonymity as they are not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

The mixed signals serve to show what a roller coaster the relations between the countries have been on.

Beijing reacted angrily last weekend to the Group of Seven, or G7, summit in Hiroshima, Japan, which pledged to cooperate economically with China but to be tougher on areas such as economic coercion. , human rights, Taiwan, Tibet, Hong Kong and Beijing’s growing assertiveness in the South China Sea.

Beijing called the statement defamation and lies.

Things were looking up six months ago after Bidens met with President Xi Jinping in Indonesia, raising hopes for a new chapter. But relations have sunk to a decades-long low and a planned trip to Beijing by Secretary of State Antony Blinken was canceled after a spy balloon was spotted in February gathering information by flying over sensitive US military sites. .

China, which apologized for the incident shortly after the ship appeared over the west coast but then took a more defensive stance, said it was a balloon unmanned civil meteorological service.

Biden and Xi met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia on November 14, raising hopes that relations between the two countries would improve. Alex Brandon/AP File

An hour-long meeting between National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and China’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, on May 11 reignited predictions of new high-level talks. A few days earlier and after a practical freeze in high-level diplomatic communications between the two countries, US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns met with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang in Beijing. Then came this weekend the G7 and China’s furious reaction.

But before high-level diplomacy can move forward with any of the Bidens cabinet members visiting Beijing or a call between Biden and Xi, there are a number of hurdles China believes need to be overcome. overcome, according to the Chinese diplomat who also spoke to NBC News. than public comments from Chinese state media and officials.

The unnamed Chinese diplomat, based in Washington, pointed to three examples of concerns that have not yet been addressed by the US side.

Among these is the FBI’s ongoing investigation into the Chinese balloon shot down by the United States, they said. Privately, Chinese officials fear that the release of this investigation could force either side into an embarrassing cancellation of another meeting or call between Xi and Biden.

The Biden administration has signaled it wants to move on.

At the G7, Biden dismissed the so-called spy balloon as a silly balloon. Blinken, meanwhile, did not mention it in his opening remarks during a congressional hearing last week.

The unnamed Chinese diplomat said another concern The US side has yet to address the false accusations, as the diplomat said, that China operated illegal police stations in New York and elsewhere around the world. The FBI has arrested two people accused of running one of these police stations in New York, one of dozens of similar investigations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany and the Netherlands. China says the stations are there to help the diaspora with administrative issues.

The diplomat appeared to rule out a Biden-Xi phone call in the near future.

It is hoped that the United States will work with China to resolve issues in the relationship and create favorable conditions for future interactions between the two top leaders, the diplomat added.

Favorable terms will be difficult to secure, not least because US politicians have largely coalesced around the subject of China.

China is an adversary of the United States in every way, Rep. Nancy Mace, RS.C., said in response to diplomats’ comments.

We cannot afford to be complacent or passive in the face of China’s continued aggression, she added in a statement to NBC News.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y., a longtime China hawk, stressed the importance of a bipartisan approach to Beijing earlier in May.

If we in America rest on our laurels, if we let the CCP defeat us, it would have serious consequences for the democratic nations of the world, he said, referring to the Chinese Communist Party.

U.S. Navy sailors off South Carolina recover parts of the “spy balloon” on February 5. Petty Officer 1st Class Tyler Thompson / US Navy

China, meanwhile, seems to believe it can forge closer ties with the United States’ European allies.

A succession of Chinese diplomats have toured the mainland, including Foreign Minister Qin Gang and Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission. This week, Li Hui, China’s envoy to Ukraine, will continue a tour of Ukraine, Poland, Germany, France and Russia.

At the G7, an idea promoted by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, gained ground. Rather than disassociating itself from China, the West should reduce trade risks in industries where national interests are at stake. In other words, Europe must continue to engage and trade with China, but also challenge Beijing if necessary and protect its vital industries.

It comes even as Europe and the United States grow closer over China, according to Ian Bremmer, president of the research and political risk consultancy. Eurasia Group, author of Superpower: Three Choices for Americas Role in the World and frequent commentator on world affairs.

China is consolidating its economic power in a way that all G7 allies find problematic, he said on Tuesday.

But Von der Leyen, and Europe in general, aren’t tough enough on China for many in Washington.

Our European allies must make a decision, Mace said. They have to choose whether to stand with China or with the United States, and we cannot allow them to continue to play both sides.

And while China’s state-controlled media is seen as a barometer of the elites’ view of the United States and the state of relations, no one in Beijing is holding their breath.

Talk for the talk will do little to remove obstacles on the path to a healthy relationship, which involves concrete steps from Washington to demonstrate complete sincerity and deliver on its promises, according to a news agency report. ‘State at the beginning of the month.