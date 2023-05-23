Imran Khan suffers first blow as close aide quits party and active politics





Islamabad: In the first blow for Imran Khan, Shireen Mazari, a former minister and her close aide quit Pakistani party Tehreek-e-Insaf on Tuesday and condemned the actions of the former prime minister’s supporters who attacked and set fire to buildings sensitive defense installations across Pakistan on May 9.

Mazari, 72, announced her resignation and retirement from active politics after being released following her arrest for the fourth time since May 12, when she was taken from her home by police and sent to jail in connection with the violence of May 9.

She served as human rights minister from 2018 to 2022, under the Khan regime.

Addressing a press conference here, she condemned the violence after the arrest of Khan, also chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party on May 9, adding that she had made a similar pledge before the Islamabad High Court.

“Not only the violence of May 9 and 10, but I have always condemned all kinds of violence, especially against institutions and symbols of the state such as the headquarters, the Supreme Court and Parliament,” he said. she declared.

She then announced her decision to quit Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party as well as active politics, saying the arrest had harmed her health and her family.

“As of today, I am no longer part of the PTI or any active party because first [for me are] my family, my mother and my children,” she said.

Following unprecedented protests, at least 13 PTI leaders, including Mazari, were arrested under the Public Order Maintenance Ordinance. She was released on bail by the courts several times, but was immediately arrested each time.

Feeling the heat of the legal proceedings, several PTI leaders left the party, but none of them had enjoyed the stature of the liberal-minded Mazari. His decision to part ways with Khan is seen as a great political loss for the party.

The aftermath of the May 9 arson led to an increasing number of PTI leaders splitting from the party, with the total now reaching 24, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

Abdul Razaq Khan Niazi, a former PTI member of the Khanewal Provincial Assembly, joins Mazari to split from the PTI. At a press conference, Niazi condemned the attacks on military installations and suggested that such actions could not have happened without the support of the party leadership.

Khan strongly condemned Mazari’s arrest from outside Adiala after his release orders were issued by the court.

“This regime is falling to new lows. Her health is fragile and subjecting her to this ordeal by re-arresting her despite bail from the courts is just trying to break her spirit,” Khan tweeted.

“Shireen won’t crack because she has more courage than most people I’ve met in my life. However, the country is fast becoming a banana republic where might is right,” he wrote, criticizing the government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Meanwhile, civil society, including journalists, expressed dismay at Mazari’s decision and Geo News presenter Hamid Mir called his retirement a “tremendous loss” to democracy and activism by the people. human rights.

Political analyst Mosharraf Zaidi said the development was “an absolute disgrace to the government, the military and the country as a whole”.

Mazari was arrested for the fourth time on Monday after the Rawalpindi Bench of the Lahore High Court ordered authorities to release her if she is not required in another case.

His daughter Imaan Mazari-Hazir speaking to the media after the court orders said “the government should think about it and not destroy houses like this”.

Mazari-Hazir also lambasted Khan, saying “it is a pity that party leader Imran Khan has forgotten the workers and the management”.

Mazari was first arrested on May 12 at her home in Islamabad as part of a federal government crackdown on PTI supporters following the May 9 attacks.

On May 9, violent protests erupted after Khan was arrested by paramilitary Rangers. His party militants vandalized a dozen military installations, including the corps commander’s house in Lahore, the Mianwali air base and the ISI building in Faisalabad. The Army Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi was also stormed by mobs for the first time.

Police have killed 10 people in violent clashes while Khan’s party says 40 of its staff lost their lives in gunfire from security personnel.

Thousands of Khan’s supporters have been arrested following the violence that the mighty military has called a “black day” in the country’s history.

Mazari has been a vocal critic of the Pakistani military and Prime Minister Sharif’s government.

Mazari’s arrest came after a series of arrests of several other PTI leaders, including Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Omer Cheema, Ali Mohammad Khan, Senator Ejaz Chaudhry and others.

Prime Minister Sharif said on Sunday that those implicated in attacks on military installations would be tried in military courts while those accused of attacks on civilian targets would be prosecuted under civilian laws.

