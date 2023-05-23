FACT CHECK: Adian Napitupulu becomes minister, Rotary President Joko Widodo directs swearing-in?





The story attempts to convince the audience that one of these 98 activists is now one of President Joko Widodo’s cabinet ministers. Adian Napitupulu is an Indonesian politician, joined the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP) and a former Indonesian militant class from 1998. City of turnbackhoax.id, The Facebook account named Golliat shared a video titled “Finally Di1antik Det1k Det1k J0k0wi P1mp1n Direct Oath of Office for And1an Nap1tupu1u”. With a vignette depicting a figure similar to Adian Napitulu, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, and Megawati Soekarnoputri designed to exist in a single frame. writing, “FINALLY ADIAN WAS RAISED BE A MINISTER THE SECOND DETIK JOKOWI TAKES THE OATH OF OFFICE IMMEDIATELY”. EXPLANATION Video content consists of snippets used for viewing purposes. Reading transcripts of articles containing written opinions. A source of identical video clips with the correct context, taken from the official KOMPASTV channel on YouTube on June 16, 2019, “#JokoWidodo #Aktivis98 President Joko Widodo, who is also the number one presidential candidate, again mentioned the candidate to the ministerial candidates. This time in the friendly and bihalal halal forum of 98 militants, the president alluded to the fact that there were no ministers among 98 militants. …” The article read in the video is from SEWORD on August 14, 2019: “Being a minister, for some people/politicians, it feels good. Besides receiving special facilities, a minister will always be respected and prioritized wherever he goes. There are hundreds or even thousands of subordinates who will always bow their heads each time. they either shake hands or just meet the minister.…” Other related references are Google Videos search results, keywords: “jokowi halal bihalal activist 98 2019” and “jokowi halal bihalal activist 98 2019”. The video therefore does not contain the inauguration of Adian Napitupulu as minister. CONCLUSION Video titled “Finally Di1antik Det1k Det1k J0k0wi P1mp1n Direct Oath of Office for And1an Nap1tupu1u” has content based on 7 types of misinformation and disinformation by First Draft News, including manipulated content. This is original information or images manipulated to deceive. Editor’s Note This article is part of the content Fact check Subway Suara.com. Make it as accurate as possible with the clearest possible source, but it doesn’t have to be a reference to the actual truth (because there’s always potential for misinformation). Readers (public) are also invited to provide feedback/criticism, either via the comment column in each related content, by contacting the editorial of Suara.com, or by submitting issues/complaints which need to be checked or verified by E-mail. [email protected]

