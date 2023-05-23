Donald Trump gets Stormy Daniels payments start date of March 2024 – Deadline





Donald Trump’s attempt to return to the White House could prove more complicated than expected, at least in terms of the timetable.

A New York judge announced today March 25, 2024 as the start of the former president’s criminal trial for the 2016 payment of silent money to porn star Stormy Daniels for an affair the two allegedly had 17 years ago.

With an atypically near-silent Trump participating via video link, Judge Juan Merchan also used Tuesday’s hearing to caution the former Celebrity Apprentice host about what he can and cannot say about the act. 34-count indictment and any evidence his defense team may see and acquire.

Presenting the protective order to Trump, Judge Merchan warned of a “wide range of possible penalties, including a contempt conviction” if the loose-lipped defendant began to reveal what he and his team had seen in discovery. Created earlier this month, the protective order prohibits Trump from posting any such material on “any news or social media platforms, including but not limited to Truth Social, Facebook , Instagram, WhatsApp, Twitter, Snapchat or YouTube, without prior court approval.

In fact, the order also limits what material Trump can actually see unless he is in the presence of his attorneys or has a specific waiver from the judge. Visibly surprised when the trial date was announced, Trump’s only statement today was a “Yes, I do,” when the judge asked if he had a copy of the protective order.

(AP Photo/Curtis Means via pool) AP Photo/Curtis Means via pool

Now, for those of you who are about to point your finger at this protective order and say “But, the First Amendment…”, Judge Merchan today addressed the unique status of the past and potentially the future POTUS.

“It is not a gag order, the judge said. “It is certainly not my intention to interfere in any way with Mr. Trump’s ability to campaign for President of the United States. He’s free to deny the charges, free to do almost anything not covered by a protective order.

The March 2024 trial start date will come as most GOP primaries will have come and gone. So, with the March 5 Super Tuesday results under his belt, Trump, leading the polls, could have already landed the Republican presidential nomination when he is due in the courtroom.

Unsealed after Trump pleaded not guilty at an April 4 arraignment in Manhattan, the white-collar indictment details the payment and process for the checks written in the alleged ‘catch and kill’ payments to Daniels , former Playboy model Karen McDougal and former Trump tower doorman Dino Sajudin to stifle stories of affairs and illegitimate children. While the criminal charges appear to be based on the $130,000 paid Daniels by then-Trump fixer Michael Cohen in exchange for his silence on the couple’s brief 2006 tryst just before the 2016 election, the indictment comprehensively lists every business transaction and campaign. contribution violation, so he arrived at 34 counts.

The charges brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg are all Class E felonies – the lowest category of criminal offense under New York law, which carries a maximum prison sentence. four years per count. That means the 76-year-old Trump faces 136 years behind bars if convicted on all counts of receiving felony possession.

Faced with a new round of defamation claims, the much sued and outraged Trump was found guilty of sexual abuse and defamation on May 9 in the civil trial of E. John Carroll. Ordered to pay $5 million in damages and swiftly appealing the decision, Trump, being Trump, attacked former columnist Carroll as a “wacky job” at a CNN town hall. By doubling down as he does, Trump also called the civil lawsuit “a rigged deal.”

Which was perhaps partly what Judge Merchan was today trying to prevent from happening in the criminal case.

