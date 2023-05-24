Report: Donald Trumps Pals Think He’s About To Be Indicted… Again





Last April, Donald Trump made history by becoming the first former US president to be charged with a crime after leaving office. Now he could make history again, with a new indictment courtesy of the federal government. And what an absolute parody that would be!

The Wall Street Journal reports that Special Counsel Jack Smith is nearing the end of obtaining testimony and other evidence in his criminal investigation into whether former President Donald Trump mishandled classified documents at his Mar- a-Lago, according to sources familiar with the matter. Although the Journal could not determine if Smith made the decision to indict the ex-president, or if he made a recommendation to Attorney General Merrick Garland, who gets the final say from close Trump allies, he is said to be preparing for his indictment. (Naturally, the Trump team plans to fundraise for any potential lawsuits, as it did following charges brought by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.)

According to the Journal, attorneys working for Smith have in recent weeks conducted interviews with almost every employee of Trump’s Florida home, from key political aides to maids and maintenance staff, with prosecutors pressing on[ing] witnesses in multiple rounds of testimony on issues that appeared to relate to specific items Smiths’ team would need to show to prove a crime, including those who talk about Trump’s intentions. Last month, it emerged that Smith had uncovered significant evidence Trump had obstructed justice. And on Monday, The Guardian reported that Trump’s lawyer, Evan Corcoran, had handed over dozens of pages of memos, which showed, among other things, that Corcoran advised the ex-president against keeping any government documents after issuing the his subpoena in May. (Corcorans’ notes also reportedly described Trump’s facial expressions and reactions whenever they discussed the subpoena.) Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the National Archives and Records Administration is set to turn over 16 documents which show that Trump knew of the correct declassification process while he was president and did not follow it.

In a letter sent to lawmakers last month, Trump’s legal team compared documents found at Mar-a-Lago to those found at Joe Bidens’ home and those found at former Vice President Mike Pence’s home. , claiming that procedures for handling and storing documents were deficient. are not limited to any individual, administration or political party. Of course, what they didn’t add was that neither Biden nor Pence refused to return the classified documents they had taken, necessitating an FBI raid.

A Trump spokesperson did not immediately respond to the newspapers’ request for comment. Although, as you probably guessed, Trump has previously claimed that Smiths’ investigation was a politically motivated witch hunt.

In other Trump legal news

The former guy is apparently unhappy with the trial date for his silent money case. According to the New York Times:

Donald J. Trump’s trial is scheduled for March 25, 2024, the judge presiding over his Manhattan criminal case said Tuesday during a hearing. Mr Trump attended the hearing remotely, making his first court appearance since 34 felony charges were uncovered against him last month. He appeared to react angrily when the trial date was announced by Judge Juan Merchan, although his microphone was muted and it was unclear what he was saying to the lawyer seated next to him, Todd Blanche.

The trial is set three weeks after Super Tuesday, one of the most important days in the Republican presidential primary calendar. And the release of the date came just a day before Mr. Trump’s main rival for the Republican nomination, Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, announced his own race, highlighting how Mr. Trump could complicate his third campaign for the White House.

