UK: Boris Johnson referred to police over potential breach of Covid rules

Boris Johnson, Britain’s former prime minister, has been referred to the police over a possible new breach of Covid lockdown rules, the UK government told CNN on Tuesday. Documents dealing with the potential breach have been passed to the Metropolitan Police in London and Thames Valley Police, a government source told CNN, adding that it is now their business. Thames Valley Police confirmed they received the documents in a statement, saying they relate to potential breaches at Chequers, the incumbent UK Prime Minister’s official country residence, between June 2020 and May 2021. The British Times newspaper, which first reported the storysaid Johnson’s corporate diary revealed visits by friends to Checkers during the pandemic. A Cabinet Office spokesperson said in a statement to CNN that information had first come to light as evidence was being prepared by the Cabinet Office for submission to a Covid investigation. He was identified as part of the normal disclosure review of potentially relevant documents undertaken by the legal team for witnesses in the investigation, the spokesperson said. Downing Street was made aware of this information after the relevant authorities were informed and is not involved in this process, the source said, adding that this material itself is not being investigated by the Cabinet Office. , but was simply handed over to the police. following protocol. Johnson’s office called the allegations bizarre and unacceptable, British news agency PA Media reported on Tuesday, adding that Johnson’s lawyers have written to police detailing why the Cabinet Office is completely wrong in his assertions. Whatever the political aim, it is clear that a last-ditch attempt is underway to lengthen the Privileges Committee’s investigation as it draws to a close and to undermine Mr Johnson, the statement told PA Media. The events in question all complied with the rules, either because they took place outdoors or because they fell under another legal exception. They include regular meetings with officials and advisers, the AP reported. On Tuesday, the Covid-19 group Bereaved Families for Justice tweeted that Johnson was completely unfit for any form of public service and suggested he quietly step down from public life. These revelations make a dark mockery of Boris Johnson’s claims that he has not broken his own lockdown rules. He is completely unfit for any form of public service, let alone being the Prime Minister, the group said in a Twitter thread. He lied when he told us to our face that he did everything he could to protect our loved ones, he lied again when he said the rules weren’t broken in number 10, and he has lied over and over since when he denied it, he said. The Liberal Democrats called on Johnson to reflect on his position as an MP in the wake of the report. Last year, Johnson was fined by police for lockdown-breaking parties held on UK government premises at the height of the pandemic. He later resigned as prime minister after he was plagued by a series of scandals ranging from accusations of flouting the rules to allegations of impropriety and abuse by Tory lawmakers.

