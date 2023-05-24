Politics
China and Russia, targets of a controversial G7 summit, are getting closer
When Russian troops poured into Ukraine more than a year ago, many pundits predicted a strategic boon for China, with the United States once again distracted by a war away from Asia. Today, Beijing is increasingly alarmed that the Western bloc that backs Ukraine is entrenching itself in China’s neighborhood.
Last weekend, leaders of the Group of 7 nations pledged more support for Kiev and angered Beijing by challenging its claims to the South China Sea, vowing to resist economic coercion and pressing the China on human rights violations in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong. A few days later, Moscow and Beijing strengthen their relations by holding talks on security and trade, with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin leading a delegation of business magnates visiting China.
The contrast between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky receiving more arms guarantees from President Biden at the G7 and Mr Mishustin seeking more economic support for Russia from Chinese leader Xi Jinping underscores how divisions growing geopolitics have been exacerbated by the war.
China is ready to redouble its efforts in its relations with Russia after the G7 summit, because the central theme of this summit included not only the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but also China and the way in which the The West should deal with it, said Alexander Korolev, a senior lecturer at the University of New South Wales in Australia, who studies China-Russia relations.
The summit and Zelensky’s presence there marked a more apparent and deeper geopolitical divide between the West on the one hand and China and Russia on the other, he added.
President Biden sought to portray a less tense atmosphere, predicting there would be a thaw in relations with Beijing. But for China, the show of unity among the G7 democracies gathered on its doorstep likely plays into Chinese claims that the United States is trying to rally its allies to provoke conflict in the region.
As the Communist Party newspaper, Global Times, described on Monday, the United States is trying to replicate the Ukraine crisis in the Asia-Pacific region. By doing so, according to the Chinese argument, Washington could wage a proxy war against China as it does with Russia, and later justify what would be a nightmare scenario for Beijing: the formation of an Asia-Pacific version of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization to contain China’s rise.
The G7 summit was riddled with uncomfortable optics for China, said Lyle J. Goldstein, a China expert at Defense Priorities, a think tank in Washington. Chief among them was the hosting of the event by Japan, a power towards which China harbors deep historical animosity. Chinese state media blasted Tokyo this week, accusing it of bidding on the United States and inflating the Chinese threat so it can amend its constitution to boost its military again for the first time. times since World War II.
Mr Goldstein said China viewed Japan at the G7 as colluding with the United States to bring Europe into the Taiwan issue, a move he likened to waving a red flag in front of a bull.
China finds itself in this predicament because its close partner, Russia, defied Western warnings and invaded Ukraine. Despite the many problems created for China, Beijing continued to provide economic and diplomatic support to the Kremlin due to a shared desire to weaken US global dominance.
Speaking at a business forum in Shanghai on Tuesday, Mishustin said Russia would continue to foster relations with China, which remains one of Russia’s only suppliers of technologies such as microchips and electronics. one of its largest energy customers.
We have expanded trade with rapidly developing global economies. These words fully apply to our great friend China, Mr. Mishustin said, according to Russian state media, which reported that the two sides discussed expanding cooperation in transport, agriculture and energy.
Mr Korolev, the University of New South Wales expert, said the war and Western sanctions have accelerated Russia’s economic reorientation towards Asia. This shift in policy, which began more than a decade ago, has raised concerns in Russia about developing overreliance on China.
There are no more reservations, Mr. Korolev said. All the political barriers that existed before have now been removed and Russia no longer cares about depending, or even depending, on China for its economic well-being.
The two countries are also strengthening their security ties. Chen Wenqing, head of the Chinese Communist Party’s Political and Legal Affairs Committee which oversees public order issues, embarked on an eight-day visit to Russia on Sunday and held talks with the head of the Russian Security Council, Nikolai Patrushev , in Moscow. .
At a press conference in Beijing on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry, Mao Ning, said China-Russia cooperation has strong resilience and great potential that will not be disturbed or threatened by any third parties. an apparent reference to the United States.
The closer ties between the two powers have undermined China’s attempt to portray itself as a credible mediator in the war in Ukraine. Last week, China dispatched a special peace envoy to European capitals such as kyiv, Warsaw, Brussels and Moscow. The envoy, Li Hui, has so far failed to make a breakthrough as Ukraine has insisted on the full withdrawal of Russian forces from the occupied territory. The Kremlin rejected those terms, and it’s unclear whether China would be willing to pressure Russia to give in given Beijing’s desire to preserve good relations with Moscow.
Mr Li was also followed by questions about his neutrality due to his perceived closeness to the Kremlin after serving as ambassador to Russia.
While that experience in itself doesn’t necessarily mean Li will be biased toward Russia in the negotiations, it certainly doesn’t dispel the impression that China wants to ensure its relationship with Russia remains intact after the negotiations, said Cheng Chen, Chinese policy expert. at the University of Albany-SUNY.
Mr Li is due to travel to Russia on Friday, according to Russian state media.
While the Chinese government has claimed to be neutral on the war, at home its overall political narrative of the conflict is laden with sympathy for Russia and a widely held belief that China is the next target if Mr. Putin falls in defeat.
Mr Goldstein, the Defense Priorities expert, said a senior Chinese expert on Russia told him in an interview in Beijing last week that from Beijing’s perspective, if Russia lost, the pressure on China would only multiply and become much more severe.
In numerous studies by the Chinese government and military analysts, Ukraine is depicted not only as the recipient of crucial military and intelligence support from the West, but as a pawn that the United States has lured into their broader strategy to critically weaken Russia, and ultimately China.
If the US and NATO have the final say in their confrontational war with Russia, they will eventually have formed a US-Japan-Europe multilateral military power system, said Liu Jiangyong, a prominent relations expert. of China with Japan and other Asian countries. country at Tsinghua University in Beijing, wrote in a recent study. Even if China becomes the world’s leading economic power, its international security environment could continue to deteriorate.
Viviane Wang And Olivia Wang contributed report.
