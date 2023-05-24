China and Russia, targets of a controversial G7 summit, are getting closer

When Russian troops poured into Ukraine more than a year ago, many pundits predicted a strategic boon for China, with the United States once again distracted by a war away from Asia. Today, Beijing is increasingly alarmed that the Western bloc that backs Ukraine is entrenching itself in China’s neighborhood.

Last weekend, leaders of the Group of 7 nations pledged more support for Kiev and angered Beijing by challenging its claims to the South China Sea, vowing to resist economic coercion and pressing the China on human rights violations in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong. A few days later, Moscow and Beijing strengthen their relations by holding talks on security and trade, with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin leading a delegation of business magnates visiting China.

The contrast between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky receiving more arms guarantees from President Biden at the G7 and Mr Mishustin seeking more economic support for Russia from Chinese leader Xi Jinping underscores how divisions growing geopolitics have been exacerbated by the war.

China is ready to redouble its efforts in its relations with Russia after the G7 summit, because the central theme of this summit included not only the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but also China and the way in which the The West should deal with it, said Alexander Korolev, a senior lecturer at the University of New South Wales in Australia, who studies China-Russia relations.