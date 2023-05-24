Nationalist kingmaker endorses Erdogan for May 28 runoff





President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has won support from an ultra-nationalist whose third place finish helped force Turkey’s first run-off election.

Sinan Ogan’s 5.2% vote in the May 14 general election robbed Erdogan of an outright victory for the first time in 20 years of rule. He met with the Turkish leader on Friday and held separate talks with allies of opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu. “We will support Popular Alliance candidate Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the May 28 second round of elections,” he told reporters in a nationally televised address. “I invite voters who supported us in the first round to support Mr. Erdogan in the second round.” Ogan describes himself as a strong supporter of a brand of Turkish nationalism espoused by the creator of the post-Ottoman republic Mustafa Kemal Atatürk. He demanded the immediate expulsion of millions of migrants and sought a tough stance on “terrorists” – a euphemism for Kurdish groups fighting for greater autonomy in southeastern Turkey. The 54-year-old has also tried to block the opposition from discussing constitutional changes that could dilute language stressing the importance of Turkishness to the detriment of other ethnicities. “Terrorism and Refugees” Analysts wonder how much weight Ogan’s endorsement carries with his constituents. His small party has only been in existence for a few months and most of his supporters seem to be unhappy with both the Turkish leader of Islamic origin and his 74-year-old secular rival. But it undermines Kilicdaroglu’s urgent efforts to expand his appeal to more nationalist voters as the run-off approaches. Kemal Kilicdaroglu, presidential candidate of Turkey’s main opposition alliance, speaks during a news conference ahead of the May 28 second round of voting, in Ankara, Turkey, May 18, 2023. REUTERS – CAGLA GURDOGAN “Ogan’s newfound reputation as a kingmaker is an exaggeration. Ogan’s support for Erdogan does not guarantee that his first-round voters will follow closely,” Hamish Kinnear of the consultancy firm told AFP. Verisk Maplecroft. “Assuming Erdogan’s first-round voters stay on the sidelines, only a small portion of Ogan’s voters have to go with Erdogan to push the president into his third decade in office.” Kilicdaroglu led a more inclusive campaign focused on Turkey’s raging economic crisis and Erdogan’s crackdown on civil liberties during his second decade in office. But he adopted a decidedly more nationalist tone in his first post-election appearance last week. The former official pledged to send “all refugees home” when he comes to power and accused Erdogan of failing to “protect the borders and the honor of our country”. Erdogan had signaled that he had no intention of making concessions to Ogan to secure his support. Kilicdaroglu sounded defiant in a tweet posted moments after Ogan’s announcement. He accused anonymous forces of “selling out this beautiful country” and signaled his intention to continue the nationalist vote. We come to save this country from terrorism and refugees,” Kilicdaroglu wrote. “It’s a referendum. No one can deceive anyone anymore.” (with newswires)

