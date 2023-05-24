Trump’s criminal trial to begin next March, with campaign in full swing





Judge limits Trump’s ability to publicly discuss evidenceTrump slams ‘ELECTORAL INTERFERENCE’

May 23 (Reuters) – Donald Trump will face a criminal trial in New York on March 25, 2024, a judge announced on Tuesday, meaning the former U.S. president will stand trial as his campaign for the 2024 Republican nomination at his best.

Trump, who is accused of falsifying business records to conceal a silent payment to a porn star, is expected to criss-cross the country next spring with his rivals as states hold presidential nominating contests.

Manhattan State Court Judge Juan Merchan announced the date during a hearing in which Trump, the front-runner for the Republican nomination in 2024 and the first former US president to face criminal charges, appeared in court. distance from Florida.

Merchan also informed Trump of restrictions on his ability to publicly discuss certain evidence given by prosecutors.

At least four screens in Merchan’s courtroom showed Trump and his attorney Todd Blanche seated in front of American flags.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts. In a post on his Truth Social platform after the hearing, Trump said his free speech rights had been violated.

“They imposed a March 25 trial date on us, right in the middle of the primary season,” Trump wrote in the post. “It’s called ELECTORAL INTERFERENCE.”

New York prosecutors say Trump sought to conceal reimbursements from his then-attorney, Michael Cohen, for a $130,000 payment to Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford. Cohen said he paid her in exchange for her silence before the 2016 election about a sexual relationship she says she had with Trump, which Trump denies.

[1/5] Former US President Donald Trump appears by video conference before Judge Juan Merchan during a hearing into the criminal case against him for silent payment to porn star Stormy Daniels, in Manhattan State Court in New York , U.S. May 23, 2023. Curtis MEANS/Pool via REUTERS

The refunds concealed violations of New York’s election law and violations of campaign contribution limits under federal election law, prosecutors said.

JUDGE SAYS RESTRICTIONS DO NOT PREVENT TRUMP’S CAMPAIGN

During the hearing, Trump spoke only to tell the court he had a copy of the May 8 order restraining him from disclosing certain evidence to third parties, including media and social media. .

Blanche said Trump feared the order would violate his First Amendment free speech rights. But he said he told his client that Merchan had no intention of hindering his speech and that the restriction was not a gag order, which would prevent him from speaking publicly about the matter.

Merchan said he didn’t want to restrict Trump’s ability to campaign, and that Trump “certainly is free to deny the charges, he’s free to defend himself against the charges.”

The judge said Tuesday that if Trump violates the restrictions, he could be held in contempt of court.

The restrictions on Trump relate to grand jury transcripts, witness statements and other documents that prosecutors are required to turn over to the defense in preparation for trial.

Prosecutors said the order was necessary because of Trump’s history of attacking on social media and the risk of witnesses being harassed.

Reporting by Karen Freifeld, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Luke Cohen

Thomson Reuters

New York Federal Courts Reports. Previously, he worked as a correspondent in Venezuela and Argentina.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/legal/trump-be-personally-ordered-not-disclose-evidence-hush-money-case-2023-05-23/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos