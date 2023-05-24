Audit key to Party’s self-reform, Xi says





A view of Beijing’s central business district. [Photo provided to China Daily]

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Tuesday stressed the unique role of auditing in advancing the Party’s self-reform, and called for effective audit work to serve development. overall Party and state. Xi, also president of China and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks while presiding over the first meeting of the central audit commission under the 20th CPC Central Committee. He is the head of the commission. He pointed out that the audit assumes an important mission in the new journey of strengthening the country and realizing national rejuvenation. The audit work should focus on its main responsibilities in terms of economic supervision and better fulfill its unique role in promoting the Party’s self-reform, Xi said. Premier Li Qiang and Secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection Li Xi attended the meeting. They are both deputy directors of the central audit commission. The participants of the meeting heard reports from the bureau of the committee on the audit report on the execution of the central budget and other budget expenditures in 2022, as well as a report on the promotion of high-quality development of the audit work in the new era, according to a statement released after the meeting. Participants pointed out that the audit is an important part of the Party and state control system, and it is also important in promoting the modernization of the governance system and the country’s governance capabilities. The participants of the meeting pointed out that the overall requirement for performing audits in the new era is to focus on building a centralized, unified, authoritative and efficient audit system to enable it to better play its role. supervision. In carrying out the audit, there should be no omissions or exceptions in the areas, departments or organizations engaged in the management and use of public funds, state-owned assets and government-owned resources. the state, in order to form a regular and dynamic deterrent, they said. . Participants at the meeting called for a redoubled effort in audit work for this year. They stressed the importance of promoting the implementation of the decisions and policies of the CPC Central Committee with emphasis on high-quality development, and called for strengthening supervision of the implementation of major projects, strategies and measures. The participants also called for greater supervision of the work aimed at stabilizing growth, employment and prices and the use of budgetary funds, as well as the implementation of policies and measures related to the stabilization of the economy, the development of the real economy and the guarantee of the means of subsistence of the populations. While emphasizing the need to coordinate development and security, they called for close monitoring of key areas, such as local government debt, finance, real estate and food and energy supply, and to guard against firmly against systemic risks.

