Ahead of Sunday’s second round, Erdogan secures support from kingmaker Sinan Ogans

JUBA, South Sudan: Thousands of civilians in towns and villages across Sudan have been forced to flee in recent weeks to escape worsening conflict in the country, which has entered its second bloody month, raising fears of another global refugee crisis.

Initial clashes between former Sudanese Armed Forces allies and the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces turned into intense fighting, displacing hundreds of thousands of people from their homes.

Hospitals have been overwhelmed by the number of injured, and disruptions to basic public services and shortages of medical supplies have forced medical staff to turn away even seriously ill people.

Meanwhile, shortages of food, fuel, electricity and clean water, coupled with economic collapse and a breakdown in public order, have forced entire communities to pack up and leave. in search of safety and relief.

Passengers fleeing war-torn Sudan enter Egypt through the land port of Argeen on May 12, 2023. (AFP)

In the first four weeks of the crisis, around 200,000 people fled Sudan while another 700,000 were internally displaced. The UN refugee agency, UNHCR, expects as many as 860,000 refugees and returnees to flee by October, raising fears among European policymakers of a new influx of migrants risking the perilous journey to the north to their coasts.

Europe was forced to confront the problem of mass migration in 2015, when hundreds of thousands of people fleeing war, poverty and persecution in Africa, the Middle East and Asia began arriving from the other side of the Mediterranean.

More recently, the continent absorbed millions of Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion, putting additional pressure on a continent already struggling with high energy prices due to gas shortages.

However, few experts predict that Europe will see anything close to the same number of migrants following the crisis in Sudan. Instead, most expect the majority to be internally displaced or to settle in neighboring African states.

Some of the refugees will try to go to Europe, but I don’t see there will be massive migration to Europe right now, Namira Negm, director of the African Migration Observatory in Morocco, told Arab News .

It will increase but it will not be a mass migration. Migration to neighboring countries should be addressed first.

IN NUMBERS 116,995 asylum seekers from Sudan in the EU+ area during the peak of 2015.

More than 860,000 refugees and returnees are expected to flee Sudan by October. (UNHCR).

$445 million in funding required to support displaced people until October 2023 (UNHCR).

Still, many in Europe fear that any new influx will put additional strain on host countries’ resources and trigger a rise in anti-immigrant sentiment and support for right-wing populist movements.

In response to previous waves of migration, several European nations have adopted draconian immigration policies, making it harder for newcomers to gain asylum and the right to stay. Those still trying to reach Europe face dangerous journeys, including sea travel in often fragile and overloaded ships.

Reaching Europe would require navigating dangerous and costly migration routes, often involving perilous sea crossings and facing the risk of exploitation and abuse by human traffickers, said Franck Duvell, senior research fellow at the University of Osnabruck in Germany, to Arab News.

The numbers may go up a bit, but I don’t see those networks and routes now. Traveling to western Libya has become dangerous and increasingly difficult, and therefore (a) growing number of people actually continue their journey to Tunisia.

I don’t see any Sudanese traveling to Tunisia. It’s just too far, it’s too expensive, it’s too dangerous Even if the number increases, the total number will still be relatively small.

The number of migrants was already on the rise before the start of the conflict last month. More than 36,000 people arrived from Sudan in the Mediterranean region of Europe between January and March, almost double the number compared to the same period in 2022, according to the latest UNHCR figures.

Sudan has been caught in a cycle of coups and violent backlash for years. The latest, in October 2021, resulted in the overthrow of a civilian-led transitional government by a military junta led by the two now-fighting factions.

Since the start of a fragile political transition in 2019, following the ousting of longtime autocratic leader Omar Al-Bashir, Sudan has been plagued by political and economic instability, prompting many citizens to seek refuge in the outside the country.

According to the EU’s European Asylum Support Office, Sudanese nationals represented the fifth largest group of applicants for international protection in the EU in 2020, with more than 34,000 new applications. This is a significant increase from the previous year, when there were approximately 18,000 new applications.

An economic crisis, including high inflation, a devaluation of the national currency and shortages of basic commodities, had already caused an increase in poverty and unemployment in Sudan before the latest conflict, which began on April 15.

And it is not just the Sudanese people themselves who face displacement. Before the fighting began, Sudan was hosting more than a million refugees, including 300,000 in the capital Khartoum, who had fled South Sudan, Ethiopia and Eritrea. Many of them are now returning home or seeking refuge elsewhere in the region or further afield.

Refugees from Sudan crossing into Ethiopia rest in Metema on May 5, 2023. (AFP)

If the crisis in Sudan becomes protracted, similar to the Syrian civil war, the possibility of large numbers of Sudanese refugees seeking safety in Europe cannot be ruled out.

A protracted conflict could create unwanted uncertainty, Thirsa de Vries, Sudan expert at Dutch peace organization PAX, told Arab News.

This is why it is also important that the international community (engages with) the different actors that could be involved, or works with neighboring countries to close the corridors of arms smuggling.

The possibility of large numbers of Sudanese refugees trying to reach Europe also highlights the importance of cooperation between nations in managing migration flows.

Abdullahi Hassan, a researcher at the human rights organization Amnesty International, specializing in Sudan, stressed the importance of ensuring the security and stability of host and origin countries.

With proper planning and resources, it is possible to provide safe and orderly routes for those seeking refuge, he told Arab News.

He said the response to the crisis in Sudan should not focus solely on migration and added: Rather, it must prioritize the protection of civilians and access to humanitarian assistance.

The EU and its Member States should use their influence, both in the region and in Sudan, to ensure that they engage directly with parties to the conflict to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, encourage immediate and unrestricted access for humanitarian actors and press the Sudanese authorities to allow safe exit routes for people trying to flee the conflict.

As fighting continues to rage, Sudan’s warring factions have held talks in Saudi Arabia to discuss a ceasefire, but have made clear they will not negotiate an end to the conflict.

Despite the challenges posed by the violence, humanitarian organizations are working to provide aid to those affected by the Sudanese crisis. But attacks on aid workers and the looting of relief supplies have made it increasingly difficult for agencies to deliver aid to communities in need, which could in turn affect the response of donor countries.

A view shows black smoke and fire at the Omdurman market in Omdurman, Sudan, May 17, 2023. (Screen capture/Reuters)

Some organizations have evacuated international staff, especially those in the worst affected areas, UNHCR spokeswoman Faith Kasina told Arab News, who highlighted the risks and limitations of providing aid. aid during armed conflicts.

The United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF, reported on May 5 that at least 190 children have been killed and 1,700 injured since fighting began in Sudan. While an interim ceasefire has allowed foreign nations to evacuate their citizens from the country in recent weeks, Sudanese nationals continue to endure great hardship.

Several outlets, including the BBC, the Washington Post and Al-Jazeera, interviewed Sudanese citizens who said their passports were locked away in foreign embassies, leaving them trapped in their own country.

Hassan, the Amnesty International researcher, said foreign countries must provide safe evacuation procedures and warring factions must stop attacking aid workers.

But he added that cases of attacks on workers and the looting of aid supplies should not be an excuse to withdraw funding.

The response to the crisis in Sudan is completely different from the response, for example, that Ukraine received when the conflict started there, Hassan said.

European countries should nevertheless provide safe and regular pathways to Europe for those seeking international protection. It is the responsibility of the EU and the Member States to ensure that such channels are available.

However, public sentiment in Europe appears to be overwhelmingly hostile to refugees. Italy and the UK have recently come under fire for their strict immigration policies, which aid agencies say could drive more refugees into the arms of smuggling gangs.

In mid-April, Italy passed legislation aimed at curbing undocumented migration, including harsher penalties for those convicted of human trafficking and the termination of residence permits for migrants facing risks. humanitarians.

It has drawn criticism from search and rescue organisations, who have warned it will lead to more deaths at sea in the Mediterranean as migrants seek illegal routes to Europe.

The British government has been accused of racial discrimination in its policy of welcoming refugees. Immigration experts point out that although hundreds of thousands of visas have been issued to Ukrainian refugees, there is no safe plan or route to help those fleeing violence in Sudan.

Ultimately, the best way to avoid migration crises is to help ensure that all countries in Africa are able to provide their citizens with a decent quality of life.

The root cause is lack of development; people lose hope in their country and end up migrating to other countries, said Negm, director of the African Migration Observatory, on the importance of stability in Africa.

If they have a good life in their own home country, they won’t think of going anywhere else.