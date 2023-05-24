Donald Trump appears virtually in Manhattan court over silent money case | American News





Donald Trump appeared in court via video link to receive a warning from a judge about sharing evidence in his secret money criminal case.

It was his first court appearance – but this time not in person – since his arraignment on April 5, where he pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records and ordering silent money payments.

The 76-year-old former US president was connected via video conference as prosecutors and Trump’s lawyers attended the Manhattan court in person.

The sole purpose of the hearing was to make sure Trump is aware of new rules prohibiting him from using evidence handed over by prosecutors to target and attack witnesses.

Judge Juan Merchan first addressed Trump – warning the former president that if he violated a protective order established in the case, he could face penalties including contempt of court.

Speaking to Trump’s attorney, Todd Blanche – who sat next to the former president – Judge Merchan said: “Did you also explain that this order is a court order?

Mr Blanche replied: ‘He understands he has to comply and if he doesn’t it would breach the court order.’

“Contempt is punishable,” Judge Merchan said.

“Understood,” replied Mr. Blanche.

Image: Trump in court in April

Following the hearing, Trump criticized the decision to hold his trial on March 25 next year, calling it “election interference”.

He posted on the social media platform Truth: “I just had a hearing in New York County Supreme Court where I believe my First Amendment rights, ‘free speech’, were violated, and they gave us a trial date of March 25, right in the middle of the primary season.

“Very unfair, but that’s exactly what the radical left Democrats wanted. It’s called ELECTORAL INTERFERENCE, and nothing like this has ever happened in our country before!!!”

Mr Merchan agreed to the extra step of personally telling Trump about the restrictions after listing them in what is called a protective order on May 8.

Prosecutors sought the order shortly after Trump’s arrest, citing what they say is his history of making “harassing, embarrassing and threatening statements” about people with whom he has been involved in legal disputes.

In March, Trump warned of possible “death and destruction” if indicted for allegedly making silent payments to Stormy Daniels.

Read more: Everything you need to know about Donald Trump’s court caseHow many investigations is Trump facing?Analysis: The more Trump is portrayed as a victim of injustice, the more his supporters rally around him

The former porn actress, who claimed Trump’s lawyers paid her $130,000 (£105,000) in 2016 in return for her keeping quiet about an extramarital sex affair a decade earlier, also said she received death threats from Trump supporters since the facts of the charges became public.

Picture: Stormy Daniels

The order prevents Trump from releasing evidence to third parties or posting it on social media, and certain sensitive documents shared by prosecutors are kept only by his attorneys.

Mr Merchan said the order should not be construed as a gag order, and the former president, who has “special” status, has the right to publicly defend himself.

Trump is the first former US president to face criminal charges in court, even as he tries to retake the White House in 2024.

Please use Chrome browser for more accessible video player

2:08 Trump calls sex accuser ‘wacky job’

His lawyers are asking that his criminal case be sent to federal court.

Earlier this month, Trump was found guilty of sexually abusing and defaming writer E Jean Carroll in the 1990s.

Despite consistently denying Ms Carroll’s claims, he was ordered to pay the former Elle magazine advice columnist $5m (£4m) in damages.

Barely a day after the jury’s decision in New York, Trump was seen mocking Ms Carroll on prime-time television, calling it a “wacky job” and claiming the judge was “biased”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/donald-trump-appears-virtually-in-manhattan-court-over-hush-money-case-12887618 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos