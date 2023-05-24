Imran Khan’s party leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrested again outside prison





Shah Mahmood Qureshi was among the main PTI leaders arrested following the May 9 violence in Pakistan.

Islamabad:

Former Pakistani Foreign Minister, Vice President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Shah Mahmood Qureshi was arrested again on Tuesday minutes after being released from Adiala prison in Rawalpindi, a Pakistan-based Geo News reported.

Party leader Musarrat Jamshed Cheema was also rearrested immediately after his release.

Qureshi, while speaking outside the prison before his re-arrest, stressed that he was still part of the PTI and would remain so.

The former minister was then taken by the police to an unknown location. Her statement on staying in the party came hours after the party’s senior vice president, Shireen Mazari, announced she was quitting the PTI and quitting politics, according to Geo News.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered Qureshi’s release after he submitted a pledge saying he would refrain from creating unrest and inciting workers.

Qureshi was among the top PTI leaders arrested in Islamabad within 24 hours of the outbreak of violent protests by PTI workers following the May 9 arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir case. Trust, according to Geo News.

The former foreign minister was arrested by police in rioting and arson cases in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

leader of the PTI before his arrest, encouraged party workers to continue their struggle for “real freedom” in the country. “As Foreign Minister of Pakistan, I have represented Pakistan’s interests at every forum. I have been in practical politics for 40 years,” he said.

Qureshi added that he had no regrets and had not made any provocative statements that could lead to prosecution. He was convinced that the PTI movement would reach its destination.

On May 18, the IHC rescinded Qureshi’s arrest orders and said he would be released. However, the court had said that the release of the PTI leader would depend on his submitting a written undertaking that he would not participate in violent demonstrations and refrain from inciting any form of violence in the future.

Many leaders of the PTI were arrested following the violent demonstrations which lasted several days, in particular within the framework of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).

