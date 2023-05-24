Anthony Albanese rejects ‘bully’ claim after Narendra Modi rally

Key points Narendra Modi was greeted by a rock star in Sydney.

Mr Modi and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese unveiled a plaque for the cornerstone of a new Little India.

The pair are also expected to discuss trade, defense and renewable energy.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has dismissed suggestions he appeared on stage with a ‘bully’ the night after attending a rally with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing India as a ‘great democracy’.

Mr Albanese introduced Mr Modi to a rousing reception of around 20,000 members of Australia’s Indian diaspora community at Sydney’s Olympic Park on Tuesday night, calling his counterpart a “boss”.

The two men were holding bilateral talks on Wednesday morning, as Canberra and New Delhi deepen their strategic and economic ties, with a view to finalizing a free trade agreement between the two countries.

Mr Modi is a hugely popular figure in India, credited by his supporters with facilitating an economic boom. But it has who claim his ruling Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party is targeting the country’s minority Muslim and Sikh population and weaponizing India’s legal system to suppress dissent.

Under his leadership, India dropped to 161st out of 180 countries in the World Press Freedom Index, which cited increasing violence against journalists and politically partisan media outlets.

India’s main opposition leader, Rahul Gandhi, was also for defamation following a comment directed at Mr. Modi, which Human Rights Watch urged Mr. Albanese to raise with his counterpart during the visit.

Asked on Channel 7’s Sunrise whether these factors meant Mr Modi was “a bit of a bully”, Mr Albanese praised his counterpart for India’s “extraordinary” economic growth which he said had built its citizens.

“India is of course the biggest democracy in the world (…) Prime Minister Modi is certainly popular, not with everyone, he is a democracy, but he is popular with a majority of people “, he said on Wednesday.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese embrace. Source: AAP / Dean Lewin The BJP is widely seen as leading a right-wing Hindu nationalist agenda – India is predominantly Hindu – despite a history of plurality and secularism embedded in the country’s political system.

While in opposition, Mr. Albanese flattering former US President Donald Trump, criticizing Scott Morrison for refusing to disown Mr Trump during the January 6 Capitol riots.

On Wednesday, Mr Albanese insisted that “it is not for me to comment on some of the domestic policies” of India.

“There is no doubt that [India] is one of the success stories in the world,” he said.

New Center for Australia-India Relations

The two prime ministers received constant acclaim at the Olympic Park rally on Tuesday evening.

Mr Albanese also announced a new center for Australia-India relations for Parramatta in Sydney’s west, which he said would be “a place that in itself speaks to the vitality of the Indo-Australian experience”.

“We want to see more connections, more Australian and Indian students living and studying in each other’s countries and bringing those experiences home.”

The Premiers also unveiled a plaque for the cornerstone of the .

A roaring crowd of around 20,000 members of Australia’s Indian community descended on the stadium to welcome Mr Modi, in what marked his first visit in 10 years and the sixth First Ministers’ meeting in 12 months .

“I told my friend, the Prime Minister [Narendra Modi] Before, the last time I saw anyone on stage here was Bruce Springsteen, and he didn’t get the welcome Prime Minister Modi got,” Mr Albanese told the crowd. .

In the scheduled official talks, the two men are expected to discuss trade, defense and renewable energy.

“It’s a relationship we have to invest in,” Mr Albanese told parliament on Tuesday.

“We have a rich friendship and a very affectionate sporting rivalry.

“We are both part of a dynamic and growing region and Prime Minister Modi is a much-loved visitor to our shores.”

He hopes trade talks on the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement, which began in 2011, will conclude this year and said ties on renewable energy, critical minerals, security and defense are growing stronger.

Mr Albanese also credited the Indian diaspora living in Australia, including around 700,000 people born on the subcontinent, for strengthening local democracy.

“They brought the spirit of the world’s greatest democracy to Australia and helped make our democracy stronger and more inclusive,” he said.

Narendra Modi meets mining tycoons and celebrities

As crowds gathered outside the Sydney SuperDome hours before the rally, Mr Modi met business leaders including mining billionaires Gina Rinehart and Andrew Forrest.

He also discussed infrastructure investment in India and how Australia manages pensions with Paul Schroder, the head of the country’s largest pension fund, Australian Super.

Artists perform ahead of the arrival of Anthony Albanese and Narendra Modi at a rally in Sydney on Tuesday evening. Source: AAP / Dean Lewin He also met singer Guy Sebastian, who described the moment as a “great honour” in an Instagram post.

“I was honored to be able to discuss many things, including my mother’s Indian heritage, how proud I am of my own Indian heritage, and the arts and my music,” Mr. Sebastian.

MasterChef 2022 season runner-up Sarah Todd also shared a photo of herself and the Prime Minister of India.

“Two different situations” on human rights: Marles

Some want India’s alleged human rights abuses to be on the agenda during Mr Modi’s short visit here.

Human Rights Watch Asia director Elaine Pearson urged Australia not to repeat “the same mistakes it made with the Chinese government in pursuing deeper business engagement while putting aside concerns in matters of human rights”.

Asked whether human rights should be on the agenda, Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles said India was a great democracy that shared values ​​with Australia.

“We have never had a better strategic alignment with India than right now. Both countries are deeply invested in the collective security of the Indo-Pacific region,” he told reporters in Canberra on Tuesday. .

“And all of this leads to a much closer relationship between (the) two countries.”

India has rejected global calls to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with Moscow remaining a major arms supplier to New Delhi.

Mr Marles used a speech at a defense summit on Monday to say Australia had to confront ‘inconvenient truths’ with China as Canberra struggles to balance competing trade interests with the possibility of a military confrontation.

When asked if Indian relations should be approached in the same way when it comes to exposing human rights abuses and repression of free speech, Mr Marles said that two nations were radically different.

“We are talking about two very different situations,” he said.

“We share values ​​with India. India is a democracy.

“I’m not about to review what will or will not be said in the conversation between our two Prime Ministers tomorrow, their relationship is very full and open.”

Mr Modi last visited Australia in 2014 after the G-20 summit when Tony Abbott was Prime Minister.