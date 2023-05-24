Boris Johnson tells Republicans why they should support Ukraine

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was in Dallas to make the case for continued US aid to Ukraine to a heavily Republican crowd on Monday.

I urge you all to stick to it. It will pay off massively in the long run, he said, correctly.

Johnson’s speech contrasted not only with the opinions of the two GOP presidential favorites, Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis, but with those of Viktor Orbn.

The Hungarian Prime Minister has become a model of the new right-wing politics, which breaks with the traditional conservatism of Reagan and Thatcher, not to mention the soft center-right politics of the major European Christian Democratic parties.

Yet Johnson’s sentiments on Ukraine and Russia are far more representative of Europe’s insurgent and populist right than Orbn’s, despite the outsized role the latter plays in the conservative imagination in the United States, thanks to its ties to Tucker Carlson and the massive investment by the Hungarian government. in conservative outreach in America through scholarships, study programs, and hosting the CPAC conference in Budapest.

In Ukraine, Orbn has become an increasingly isolated player, straining ties with former political allies across the continent and refusing to take any action to counter Russian aggression.







Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban Orbn has ruled out military assistance to Ukraine and sought to weaken European Union sanctions against Russia. AFP via Getty Images/Attila Kisbenedek







The United States plans to help Ukraine with a $1.2 billion military aid package. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

For years, Poland’s Law and Justice (PiS) party, also anti-immigration and even including a large contingent of Catholic fundamentalists, was seen as a mirror image of the Orbns Fidesz party.

Ten years ago, PiS leader Jarosaw Kaczyski even undertook to build Budapest in Warsaw.

Those days are over.

While Orbn has ruled out military assistance to Ukraine and sought to weaken European Union sanctions against Russia, the PiS-led government has been the European leader both in helping Ukraine and in hosting millions of Ukrainian refugees.

In relative terms, Poland provided Ukraine more than twice the aid provided by the United States (0.9% compared to 0.4% of gross domestic product).

A similar story can be told of right-wing populist insurgents in the Nordics, who pioneered the anti-immigration and Eurosceptic politics so appealing to today’s GOP: the Finnish Party in Finland, the People’s Party Danish and Swedish Democrats.

All condemned Russia’s invasion and pressed for more military and financial aid to Ukraine.

Additionally, the Swedish Democrats are part of a coalition government that seeks to bring Sweden into NATO, breaking with decades of comfortable neutrality and making the country a US treaty ally.







Johnson’s speech also contrasted with the opinions of the two GOP presidential favorites, Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis. Getty Images/Brandon Bell







Johnson met with Texas Governor Greg Abbott to discuss an economic development mission. ZUMAPRESS.com/MEGA

Enter Italy, where the conflict is not seen through the same existential lenses as in Poland, and its incendiary prime minister, Giorgia Meloni.

In the past, left-wing critics have called his Italian Brotherhood party neo-fascist.

Meloni is, in her own words, an advocate for God, country and family and a critic of same-sex marriage, euthanasia and the European Union.

In February 2022, she received an enthusiastic reception at the CPAC conference in Florida.

Melonis takes the war is simple.

Ukraine is an outpost for the security of the European continent, she said, and it must receive all the help it needs.

Not only that, it should be brought into the EU: the smartest way to thank Ukrainians for what they do is to speed up the possibility for them to be part of European institutions.

Republicans should take note.

There is nothing conservative in a shilling for Russian President Vladimir Putin when he is waging war against a sovereign nation in Russia’s neighborhood.

Besides a strongman affinity, there may be convoluted historical reasons for Orbns’ behavior, notably his illusions of restoring a greater Hungary from before 1920, but these don’t really matter. to do with the substance of the new right-wing politics.

More importantly, they have absolutely nothing to do with the interest of the United States and our allies in keeping Russia and China at bay.

Johnson’s trip to Texas was a good start, but more needs to be done to break Orbn’s appeal and his idiosyncrasies among American conservatives seeking a way forward after 2016, both in foreign and domestic policy. .

Engaging with a wider range of center-right European leaders, who share the same cultural sensitivities but also see clearly what is at stake in the war in Ukraine, would be a great next step, both for GOP presidential candidates than for party elites in general.

Dalibor Rohac is a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute.

Twitter: @DaliborRohac