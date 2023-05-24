The eliminated candidate supports Erdogan of Turkiye





A supporter of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan waves in front of a campaign bus in Istanbul which bears his portrait, ahead of the May 28 second round of elections. YASIN AKGUL/AFP

Nationalist Sinan Ogan backs incumbent presidential candidate The likelihood that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will win another term in the second round of Sunday’s presidential election has increased due to the approval of the third in the first round. Sinan Ogan, a nationalist who won 5.2% of the vote on May 14, said first-round runner-up Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who leads Turkiye’s main centre-left pro-secular opposition party, will not failed to convince him that he could do it. a better job than the incumbent. “I declare that we will support Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the People’s Alliance candidate, in the second round of elections,” the Associated Press quoted Ogan as saying on behalf of his party and coalition members. “We believe our decision will be the right decision for our country and our nation.” Ogan has become a “kingmaker” after being knocked out in the first round, Turkish newspapers said, with the power to put some distance between Erdogan, who leads an alliance of Islamic and nationalist parties, and Kilicdaroglu, his challenger on closer for years. The two favorites failed to secure a large enough majority in the first round to automatically become president, with Erdogan claiming 49.5% of the vote and Kilicdaroglu 44.9%. However, Erdogan’s ruling AK party and its Popular Alliance allies secured enough votes to keep control of the 600-seat parliament, which was another factor Ogan said he considered in deciding. who to support. He didn’t like the idea of ​​backing a president out of step with parliament, he said. “It is important that the newly elected president is under the same (leadership) as parliament,” he told the Guardian. However, not all Ogan supporters will transfer their votes to Erdogan, analysts said, as many were interested in reducing immigration to the country and may be tempted by Kilicdaroglu’s recent hardline comments. “Mr Sinan Ogan’s statement is his own political choice,” said Umit Ozdag, leader of the Victory Party, which backed Ogan in the first round, on Tuesday. “This statement does not represent the Victory Party and does not bind the party.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://global.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202305/24/WS646d69b8a310b6054fad4c67.html

