China’s new anti-spy law is just the start – POLITICO

Peter Humphrey is a former Reuters correspondent and spent 15 years investigating fraud in China for Western companies. He is currently an external researcher affiliated with the Fairbank Center for Chinese Studies at Harvard University and a mentor for the families of foreigners wrongfully detained in China.

No matter that I was the dean of the due diligence community in China, I was still in jail for two years on trumped up charges of illegal information gathering.

But today? Today I could be 20 or life. Or, I could be dead.

In 2013, shortly after Xi Jinping took power in China, I was locked in an iron interrogation cage in a detention center every day, and was interrogated by Chinese police, the PSB. Then, one day, interrogators from the Ministry of State Security, the Chinese KGB, took over and they tried to prove that I was a spy.

They had searched my laptop with a fine-toothed comb. You’re collecting intelligence in Xinjiang. Look at this report, growled the interrogator. I did not write, I replied. But it’s on your computer, he bellowed. It is simply an analysis of publicly available information. My colleague wrote it for business risk-focused clients in Xinjiang, and we posted it on our website, I replied. He backed off.

Then he tossed around names of American and British friends in business and Rotary who they wanted to prove were spy contacts. They’re in your computer, he barked. I wrote down the names one by one, explaining how I had met them and making it clear that there was no questionable relationship.

He then accused me of having written an intelligence report on North Korea for the CIA, showing me an analysis written by a certain Peter Humphrey. You may not know this, but there are thousands of Peter Humphreys in the world, and this one is not me. I’m no Korea expert, I said. I thought maybe he didn’t know. And I’ve never worked for a government. It was then that he gave up.

My daily PSB interrogators then went back to work trying to prove a charge of unlawful acquisition of personal information. I ended up being tried and convicted on this lesser confidentiality charge and was jailed for 30 months. My American wife received two years. Our due diligence company, ChinaWhys, was dead, they forcibly shut it down and destroyed our livelihoods. They orphaned our son. They put my staff on the street.

But if Xi’s new anti-spy law, which is due to take effect on July 1, had been in place, all of my activities within our thriving and respectable due diligence company could have been construed as espionage, and I could still be in Xi’s prison serving a life sentence today. Or, I could have died of cancer which they refused to treat while I was in their prisons unless I signed a confession which I refused.

Under the terms of this sweeping new law, all investigative and data collection activities in China whether printed, electronic or oral can be effectively prohibited as espionage. This could be the fate that currently awaits many due diligence professionals and consultants in China or even just ordinary companies and their staff.

The previous espionage law introduced by Xi in 2014 only covered state secrets. What exactly state secrets meant was not well defined, but it was still much easier to imagine than what we face today.

But Xi decided the old law was not enough. And the new amendment to the Anti-Espionage Act, which a senior National Legislature official outlined in April but the full text of which has yet to be released, expands its scope of the theft of state secrets to all data and elements related to national security.

Chinese state media reported that espionage activities will now include activities that endanger national security, state secrets and intelligence, as well as and this is the killer of other documents, data, materials and objects relating to national security and national interests, or to induce, entice, coerce or bribe government personnel to provide such items.

This mandate is problematic. It’s a law that could potentially make illegal in China the kind of mundane activities a company should do to do their due diligence before entering into a business deal, US Ambassador Nicholas Burns said. commented. We now think a simple business conversation could become a crime, an American lawyer in Beijing told me.

A crucial change is that the areas previously covered by privacy Criminal Code provisions that carried a maximum sentence of three years in prison but usually ended with a simple slap on the wrist (if you weren’t Peter Humphrey) can now carry life sentences or even a of death.

And that’s what the five staff members arrested at the due diligence firm Mintz and those who have recently been interviewed at Bain consulting firm need to worry, as they and other Western consulting firms may become the first victims of the new law.

And what are some of these diabolical due diligence activities that may constitute espionage?

In addition to legal, financial, and operational checks, in-depth due diligence practitioners examine a company’s shareholding structure, ownership, track record, background, affiliations, and reputation, as well as the people behind it. support. Much of this is done by retrieving and analyzing public records and data, as well as discreet behind-the-scenes investigations. It is an essential activity in any functioning market economy.

General Secretary and Chinese President Xi Jinping | Pool photo by Jack Taylor via Getty Images

At Chinawhys, we have looked at things like a company’s incorporation records and annual financial reports which in most countries are public, record CVs of individual shareholders, ownership records of companies and individuals , and we have extracted everything that is available online. We would combine all of this data to assess whether it was safe to do business with a targeted company or whether the risks were too high.

Red flags to look for included things like whether a company and its shareholders had a criminal past, a history of fraudulent activity, illegal business practices, intellectual property theft, or whether directors and shareholders were Party officials. communist or their family members. .

All of this research can now easily be considered espionage, especially to probe people who turn out to be government officials or companies that turn out to have business in Xinjiang, and they can be tried and prosecuted as such. The breadth and ambiguity of the scope of the laws are rightly troubling.

Normally, I consider espionage to include activities such as procuring military and political secrets, or working for a foreign government to gather information about the Chinese government, a pretty basic universal definition. It is easy to understand why someone who photographs a Chinese naval base or a Chinese who films an American air base is imprisoned for espionage. But in China, routine information gathering for commercial purposes will now be vulnerable.

Even academics and financial market traders face this risk. Academic (as CNKI) and securities databases (like the wind), company registers and court databases (as CJO) in China have all been ordered to reduce or close access to foreigners. And unauthorized access or facilitation of access to this data could now become a crime under the Espionage Act’s new scope.

But then what happens to financial data providers like ThomsonReuters, Dow Jones and Bloomberg, if the law deems the data they collect harms national interests? People like me shouldn’t even think about going to China now, a Chinese-American scholar told me this week.

So how did this all happen? Of course, every country spies, and every country has anti-spy laws. But why go so far as to endanger normal business activity?

After observing China for 48 years, I have not seen a single leader more obsessed with draconian restrictions, security, secrecy, surveillance, repression and suspicion of foreigners than Xi Jinping.

Before he took power in late 2012, China was largely friendly to the West, and the West was friendly if critical of China. Xi changed all that. Even before he took office, he drew attention by attacking foreigners in a speech, saying bellyful Westerners shouldn’t point fingers at China. He took a hostile approach to the West and launched a campaign to stop white trash.

His ultra-thin skin also meant he took things very personally. A bombing in Xinjiang during a visit was taken personally. The protests during a visit to Hong Kong were taken personally. Critical books published outside mainland China have been taken personally.

Either way, revenge was swift and accompanied by arrests.

Xi then began a series of crackdowns and drew more criticism from abroad: the internment of Uyghurs in Xinjiang; the destruction of democracy in Hong Kong; the threat to Taiwan; the relentless escalation of restrictions on business operations, the financial sector, securities, property and money flows; the draconian controls and censorship of COVID-19; messing up the economy and imposing a state of technological surveillance. . . And all of this has earned him more criticism.

Feeling beleaguered by these criticisms, which fueled a deep suspicion of information leaks, he then repeatedly added new layers of restrictions, new layers of organization and new layers to existing laws, the Law on spying being the latest.

He removed the power of many ministries, superimposing them with small working groups that he supervises personally, because he trusts no one. And when secrets about his mismanagement are leaked, he seeks out the perpetrators and goes after them, further tightening his information black box with even more restrictions and crackdowns.

It’s his DNA. This is why no law will ever be enough for Xi.

Some Chinese compare him to the torturers of old, executing the death of a thousand cuts. And cut by cut, slice by slice, wound by wound, it brings submission. And more is to come.