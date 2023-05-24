Trump to stand trial in March 2024 over alleged silent payments





Former President Donald Trump appeared in a virtual hearing in a New York court on Tuesday, where a judge said Trump would stand trial on March 25, 2024, months before the 2024 presidential election after pleading not guilty in April. 34 counts of falsifying business documents related to a silent payment in 2016.

Trump, who announced in November that he was running for the White House in 2024, was barred from sharing any evidence turned over by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office during pretrial discovery on social media during that the case is ongoing.

NEW YORK JURY FINDS SEXUALLY ABUSED DONALD TRUMP AND JEAN CARROLL IN CIVIL SUING

Former President Donald Trump and his attorney, Todd Blanche, appeared in virtual criminal court in Manhattan on Tuesday. (Reuters)

New York State Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan imposed the protective order on May 8, but refrained from imposing a gag order. Prosecutors sought the order after Trump criticized Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, Merchan and others.

Trump can speak publicly about the case, but may be scorned if he uses evidence handed over by prosecutors to target witnesses and anyone else involved in the case.

On Tuesday, he appeared virtually on two big screens alongside his attorney, Todd Blanche. During the hearing, Merchan asked Trump if he had a copy of the protective order.

“Yes, I do,” Trump replied.

Mechan then asked Blanche if he explained to Trump that this was a “warrant order” and warned that “violations could result in penalties”, which “could include a contempt conviction”.

Former President Donald Trump and his attorney, Todd Blanche, appeared in virtual criminal court in Manhattan on Tuesday. (Reuters)

Blanche said Trump had no problem with the protective order but feared it could be used to silence him during his campaign in the 2024 presidential race.

“He is very concerned that his First Amendment rights are being violated in the protective order,” Blanche told Merchan.

The judge reiterated that ‘this is definitely not a gag order’ and that it is not his intention to prevent Trump from campaigning as long as he does not violate the rules of the protective order .

“He’s free to do just about anything that doesn’t violate the specific terms of this protective order,” he said.

After setting the date for the trial, the judge warned all parties not to make any commitment, personal or professional, that would be contrary to the outcome of the legal proceedings. Additionally, August 29 has been set for any new defense notions and October 10 for prosecution responses.

Merchan has set January 4, 2024 to decide on the motions.

Trump is accused of concealing reimbursement payments made to his then attorney, Michael Cohen, after Cohen paid Stormy Daniels $130,000.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump is also facing a libel suit brought by E. Jean Carroll, who claims he raped her at the Bergdorf Goodman department store across from Trump Tower in Manhattan in 1996.

A federal jury in New York decided on Tuesday that Trump was not responsible for rape but was responsible for sexual abuse and defamation. He was ordered to pay $5 million.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/us/trump-stand-trial-march-2024-hush-money-payments The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos