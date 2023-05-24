Politics
The Benefits of Pragmatism – Editorial
Editorial Board (The Jakarta Post)
Wed 24 May 2023
For some Middle East observers, it may be tempting to paint Tuesday’s Iranian-Indonesian summit in Bogor, West Java, in a chilling light as Tehran’s diplomatic rise gathers pace amid a change in the status quo of the region.
But sometimes nations are willing to be pragmatic, and may even be justified in doing so, if the benefits of cooperation outweigh the potential risks.
For Indonesia, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s visit is the result of a years-long effort to deepen cooperation with a so-called “non-traditional” ally.
There is obviously a long way to go for the two partners to convert their US$250 million trade deal into an ambitious target of US$20 billion, but what is important is that Jakarta is willing to invest in the relationship.
Both Iran and Indonesia have immense potential for growth and development, and by fostering stronger economic ties, both nations can benefit from increased trade and investment opportunities. Iran’s rich energy resources and Indonesia’s strategic position in Southeast Asia provide a solid foundation for collaboration in sectors such as energy, infrastructure, agriculture and tourism.
In a post-meeting press release, President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo discussed joint pilot projects in telemedicine and telerobotic surgery, as well as cooperation in biotechnology and nanotechnology for the energy sector, among other initiatives.
Technology transfers, co-production initiatives and research cooperation are all in high demand in Indonesia as it seeks to escape the middle-income trap and become an advanced economy.
For Iran, the bilateral initiatives are indeed a welcome respite, allowing the Islamic republic to offset the economic impact of Western and international sanctions, with economic growth in the Middle East heading for a slowdown this year, according to the Fund. international currency.
Its deepening ties with the largest Muslim-majority country should be seen in a favorable light, the continuation of the China-brokered detente with Saudi Arabia that US President Joe Biden has called a “good thing”.
With an end to the conflict in Yemen now possible, and amid similar developments in Syria and Bahrain, Tehran’s efforts in recent months are a welcome change of course in a deeply divided region that many thought would be impossible to resolve. heal.
Pragmatism may well be the main driver of these changes. If for years a great power like the United States has been unable to maintain peace in the Middle East and the Persian Gulf, perhaps it was time for a different approach, an approach where cooperation was emphasized and a different and impartial intermediary appointed.
This is not to rule out the wrongs that Tehran could have committed to deserve such heavy sanctions. The brutal crackdown on protests over the death of Mahsa Amini should not go unaddressed, and we hope that Jakarta can help persuade Tehran to do better in the future.
In his remarks to the press in Bogor, Raisi mentioned that women and girls in Iran have “an effective and successful presence in various fields and have made our country proud”. Although this was said in the context of Iran and Indonesia’s joint position on the Afghan Taliban’s oppression of women, Iranian women who rallied behind Amini’s death now have more impulse to remind their government to practice what it preaches.
By working together, Indonesia and Iran can amplify their voices and promote a more balanced and inclusive global agenda that reflects the interests and aspirations of developing countries and their different population groups.
Enhanced cooperation, cultural exchanges and joint efforts to counter regional challenges can pave the way to a more prosperous and secure future for both nations.
