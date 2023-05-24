Boris Johnson’s visit to Dallas was about the future of the world

The world faces many crises today, but none are as urgent as Russia’s defeat in Ukraine.

The fate of the Ukrainian people in their own country truly heralds the fortunes of democratic rule and self-determination throughout the world.

It’s a message Americans can’t get enough of, and as a nation we must resolve to see this fight through, not just on behalf of Ukraine, but for the promise of freedom everywhere.

In Dallas on Monday, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson shared the message at a luncheon with Senator John Cornyn and former NATO Ambassador and Senator Kay Bailey Hutchison. He met former President George W. Bush that morning and was scheduled to meet Governor Greg Abbott later this week.

Bush, Cornyn, Hutchison and Abbott have all been unwavering in their support of the Ukrainian cause.

But we worry about a strain of isolationist, Russia-appealing conservatives who would see the United States drift away from this critical mission and abandon our necessary, if difficult, role as the world’s foremost defender of democracy.

Whatever one thinks of domestic politics in the UK, Johnson is absolutely right to come to this country, and to the heartland of conservative Texas, to stress how crucial it is that we continue to support Ukraine. .

How can a conservative support the extinction of democracy and freedom in a sovereign European country? How can this be a conservative value? He asked.

The answer is that it cannot be. At the heart of conservatism is freedom from the heavy boot of the state.

Ukraine is currently in an existential war. If it loses and Russia wins, it will signal to the tyranny of the whole world that with a sufficiently powerful conventional force and the threat of a nuclear arsenal, the sovereignty of other nations is meaningless.

If Ukraine wins, it means that free nations will not tolerate the destruction of a democratic nation.

America cannot lose heart or interest in this war. The fate of Ukraine portends the future of the world.

