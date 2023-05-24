Politics
Boris Johnson’s visit to Dallas was about the future of the world
The world faces many crises today, but none are as urgent as Russia’s defeat in Ukraine.
The fate of the Ukrainian people in their own country truly heralds the fortunes of democratic rule and self-determination throughout the world.
It’s a message Americans can’t get enough of, and as a nation we must resolve to see this fight through, not just on behalf of Ukraine, but for the promise of freedom everywhere.
In Dallas on Monday, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson shared the message at a luncheon with Senator John Cornyn and former NATO Ambassador and Senator Kay Bailey Hutchison. He met former President George W. Bush that morning and was scheduled to meet Governor Greg Abbott later this week.
Bush, Cornyn, Hutchison and Abbott have all been unwavering in their support of the Ukrainian cause.
But we worry about a strain of isolationist, Russia-appealing conservatives who would see the United States drift away from this critical mission and abandon our necessary, if difficult, role as the world’s foremost defender of democracy.
Whatever one thinks of domestic politics in the UK, Johnson is absolutely right to come to this country, and to the heartland of conservative Texas, to stress how crucial it is that we continue to support Ukraine. .
How can a conservative support the extinction of democracy and freedom in a sovereign European country? How can this be a conservative value? He asked.
The answer is that it cannot be. At the heart of conservatism is freedom from the heavy boot of the state.
Ukraine is currently in an existential war. If it loses and Russia wins, it will signal to the tyranny of the whole world that with a sufficiently powerful conventional force and the threat of a nuclear arsenal, the sovereignty of other nations is meaningless.
If Ukraine wins, it means that free nations will not tolerate the destruction of a democratic nation.
America cannot lose heart or interest in this war. The fate of Ukraine portends the future of the world.
We welcome your thoughts in a letter to the editor. Consult the instructions and drop your letter here.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dallasnews.com/opinion/2023/05/23/boris-johnsons-dallas-visit-was-about-the-future-of-the-world/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Why Narendra Modi uses his PR genius in India and abroad: Four good reasons
- Boris Johnson’s visit to Dallas was about the future of the world
- The Benefits of Pragmatism – Editorial
- Quentin Tarantino Kills Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Character
- Wall Street slips as debt worries deepen –
- Actor Adam Driver chosen as honorary starter for Indianapolis 500
- World Table Tennis Championships in Durban: Wang Manyu appeared in the women’s singles arena and won all doubles in one day
- Saint Xavier University helps students dress for success
- Drums | Google Launches Search-Generated AI Ads: Here’s What You Need To Know
- Security Council, ECOSOC Development Operational Activities Segment, Sudan and other topics – Daily Press Conference
- Dozens of reports of shaking in North Carolina; USGS confirms an earthquake
- Trump to stand trial in March 2024 over alleged silent payments