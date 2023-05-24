Why Narendra Modi uses his PR genius in India and abroad: Four good reasons

Yet another thunder of big Narendra Modi concerts rolls around, this time in Australia. Loud crowds of Diaspora Indians, Prime Minister Antony Albanese pulling out his surfboard to ride the Modi wave with a Bruce Springsteen analogy, live footage scorching the digital highways to every corner of the planet, c is a familiar clamor.

From a dark broadcast booth submerged in this noise, opponents and critics of Prime Minister Modis try to tell the world that this is all a public relations event in search of publicity, image building and showmanship. . They are bitter but not entirely wrong.

Yes, Modi is immensely popular both at home and abroad. And yes, he is a terribly intuitive public relations genius. Both are true.

While Modis’ opponents accept his mastery of public relations with disdain, one wonders if they are privately and honestly analyzing why he had to be so good at the skill in the first place.

One can think of at least four very convincing reasons.

First, to counter decades of public relations monopoly and self-promotional shootout by the Gandhi family. It was almost unimaginable for a newcomer to have his name recognized in the remotest corners of India where Chacha Nehru, Indira Mai and their progeny had long penetrated and cemented their place in the popular mental space by relentless promotion. Radio, newspapers, posters, television or names of programs and parks and roads and events, the Nehru-Gandhis were everywhere.

A 2013 RTI query found that 450 programs, projects and institutions were named after just three members of the Nehru-Gandhi family: Indira, Sanjay and Rajiv. Among these were central and state programs, sports tournaments and trophies, stadiums, airports and ports, places of education, awards, scholarships, sanctuaries and national parks, hospitals and institutions medical centers, pulpits, festivals, roads, buildings and other public spaces.

The family had given themselves Bharat Ratna during his lifetime, changed the dates of Children’s Day to coincide with his birthday, wielded supreme influence over the national media, and passed the torch of power around the dinner table.

A challenger had to be extraordinarily good at PR warfare to tackle the brand the dynasty had created over seven decades, spending something like the treasury of an empire.

Secondly, Modi is today the target of indecent assaults perpetrated or financed from abroad by anti-Indian interests. Global political interference and billionaire George Soros has openly advertised a bounty on Modis’ Democratic tenure. Parts of the Western establishment and the deep state who want a more flexible Indian government have sponsored attempts at regime change through peaceful non-state actors like NGOs, rewards and grants. The Chinese Communist Party wants the stubbornly nationalist Modi out, the Pakistani jihado-military complex wants him dead or at least slandered every day. Some countries like Turkey, Qatar, Morocco, Germany and Canada have become hosts to anti-Indian plotters and computer cells.

To withstand this multi-pronged barrage, Modi needs his shadow to be much bigger than him when he walks. The amplification of his work and message on media and social media is what makes his image look so much bigger than his frame.

Third, India needs public relations. An economy that was $0.94 trillion in 2006 has more than tripled to $3.2 trillion in 2021; in just 15 years. From a predominantly monetary economy, it has transformed into the largest digital payments ecosystem in the world. India is now considered by almost all major financial agencies as the fastest growing major economy.

Who will tell the story of India? Modi does. And for a nervous West or an indifferent rest to listen, the Prime Minister needs a projector the size of the Earth.

And fourth, Narendra Modis said and untold promise is not just to occupy the prime minister’s chair. His commitment is to change the course of history, not just to wade into power.

He understands that in India this cannot be achieved just by being a back room boy. To rush into the future on the wheels of its civilizational renewal, a new Bharat will need new icons, new heroes, new traditions and a newSarathior charioteer.

And Modi, who otherwise remained a silent and wandering RSS pracharak for decades, realized early on that theSarathiwould need a loud and famous conch. Perhaps a lesson from Lord Krishna’s own Panchajanya, who carried his master’s message far and wide.

