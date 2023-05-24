Donald Trump can’t keep his mouth shut. This causes him trouble. –Mother Jones





Donald Trump was summoned before a Manhattan judge on Tuesday, who warned the former president he could face additional legal trouble if he publicly fumes about the evidence against him in his criminal fraud case, an issue recurring during the sexual assault trial of E. Jean Carroll earlier. this month. Trump’s virtual appearance was brief, and New York judge Juan Merchan spoke softly to him. But the message was clear: don’t try to play around with this lawsuit.

Tuesday’s hearing came a day after Carroll, who recently won a federal civil judgment against Trump for sexual assault and defamation, sought additional damages from Trump for comments he made about her. on CNN following this verdict. And on Tuesday morning, hours before his Merchan conference, Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to repeat his attacks on Carroll and complain that the sexual assault trial had been unfair.

Carroll already had a second libel suit against Trump. Filed in 2019, it lingered in appeals courts thanks to a dispute over whether the fact that Trump was president at the time shielded him from liability. On Monday, Carroll’s attorneys revised their arguments in the case to include Trump’s comments from CNN’s May 10 town hall, when Trump was definitely not president. Carroll’s lawyers have also asked that Trump be ordered to pay $10 million for his continued defamatory statements.

Since Trump appeared on CNN, Carroll has been inundated with angry messages and threats, her lawyers said.

“These messages and others like them are exactly what Trump wanted,” reads Carroll’s revised lawsuit. “Trump used a nationwide platform to belittle and mock Carroll. He pushed a laughing audience as he shed light on his violent sexual assault, called Carroll’s names, hinted that Carroll was asking to be assaulted and overturned the jury’s verdict vindicating Carroll.

The additional damages would be necessary to teach Trump a lesson he clearly did not learn by losing the lawsuit, his attorneys wrote. “Trump’s defamatory statements after the verdict show the depth of his malice toward Carroll because it is difficult to imagine defamatory conduct that could be more motivated by hatred, ill will or spite,” they argued. “This conduct warrants a very significant punitive damages award in favor of Carrolls both to punish Trump, to deter him from engaging in further libel, and to deter others from doing the same.”

Having already lost a trial in which jurors voted unanimously that Trump had indeed sexually assaulted Carroll in 1996 in a dressing room at the Bergdorf Goodman department store, a follow-up libel case could be hard for Trump to win. And with his Tuesday morning “truths,” Trump seemed willing to make his legal situation even more difficult.

Merchan’s warning Tuesday in the New York state criminal case was not directly related to Trump’s troubles in the Carroll prosecution, but they are not entirely unrelated. The hearing Trump appeared in by videoconference from Mar-a-Lago, where he sat in front of American flags, accompanied by one of his attorneys, was no mere rebuke. Merchan wanted to speak directly to Trump about a protective order Merchan entered into earlier this month that specifically prohibits Trump from making any public statements (including online) based on any of the evidence that the Manhattan prosecutors have postponed their case against him.

Prosecutors sought the order because Trump had posted on Truth Social and made political speeches in which he criticized Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, calling him an “animal”; had accused Merchan of being biased; and had made fun of the whole affair against him as a hoax. On Tuesday, Trump sat quietly, occasionally gesturing with his hands and talking to his attorney, off the microphone. Trump’s attorney, Todd Blanche, told Merchan that he discussed the proposed order at length with his client, and he said Trump understood. Blanche said he is still protesting the order, arguing that Trump, as the “leading candidate” for the White House in 2024, fears he won’t be able to speak on the matter.

Merchan noted that the order was not a gag order. Trump is allowed to speak about the case, but he is not allowed to use the documents produced as evidence to do so. Merchan said his intention was not to interfere with the presidential campaign.

“I explained to him that it was not your intention of honor and that it was not a gag,” Blanche told Merchan.

Merchan also set a trial date for the case on March 25, 2024 and warned that Trump should not make any further plans for that time, a warning that a muted Trump seemed unhappy with. Trump shook his head in disagreement but refrained from formally protesting.

