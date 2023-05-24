Politics
Xi wanted to meet Zelenskyy, Modi beat him to it. The ‘opportunistic’ jibe is China’s frustration
PThe meeting between Minister Narendra Modis and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy angered China, whose President Xi Jinping was trying to portray himself as chief peacemaker. Chinese experts called Modi an opportunist and a deceiver after meeting Zelenskyy in Japan.
Modis assurances to Ukraine while avoiding the economic impact of war would be uncomfortable for Beijing as it shows that New Delhi is maximizing its national interest. But Beijing should not be a factor in New Delhi’s equations and its agnostic and humanitarian approach to resolving the war in Ukraine must continue. I don’t see this as a political or economic issue. For me, it’s a question of humanity, a question of human values, Modi said during the meeting with Zelenskyy.
Such a position would force China to reveal its maps, as the South Asian Studies Group did when it critical Modis uses the word humanitarianism, calling it clever writing that embodies the traditional Indian art of fallacy.
The practical meaning behind Modis’ words is: Western countries must consider India’s power to take advantage of it, otherwise I, more than a billion people, can’t afford Russian oil and Ukrainian wheat, which is the real humanitarian catastrophe, the group, an independent project by Chinese scholars, said on their Weibo account.
Weibo users were united in calling the Modi-Zelensky meeting a way to deceive the West. Indian sophistry is better than European and American morality, said an user.
Liu Xu, a researcher at Renmin University’s Institute of Eurasian Studies, said Modi was trying to maximize his national interest.
I think it is difficult for Modi to change his position, but maybe it is possible to maximize his national interests, Liu said.
China is worried
While the pursuit of India’s national interest in the context of the Russian-Ukrainian war undermines China’s strategy to maximize the benefits of the war, there is another reason why China feels bad. comfortable with the idea of Modi meeting Zelenskyy.
China recently sent senior diplomat Li Hui as an envoy to Ukraine. The aim was to signal that Beijing is interested in negotiating peace without calling on Russia.
Li Hui is no random diplomat, but is China’s special envoy for Eurasian affairs. Li has been personally chosen by Xi Jinping to lead peace efforts in Ukraine. Li previously served as Chinese ambassador to Russia and Kazakhstan.
Although the Chinese plenipotentiary has been empowered to share China’s views on the war in Ukraine, his visit to Kiev is only symbolic as Zhongnanhai’s ideological convergence with the Kremlin is not about to change. .
China’s losses
Although Xi lost the opportunity to meet Zelensky, Chinese experts attempted to outline China’s role in facilitating Zelensky’s visit. Zelensky journey on a French government Falcon plane, which was to transit through Chinese airspace. Chinese pundits cling to small victories that won’t earn Beijing much goodwill in Europe, as Xi lost the opportunity to connect with Zelenskyy.
Chinese state media has promoted a narrative that India’s interest in maintaining neutrality in the Russian-Ukrainian war is to buy more oil.
Chinese experts who cry foul that India is a beneficiary of the oil trade in the current context forget that Beijing bought 2.1 million barrels of oil in April 2023 from Russia, according to FinancialTimes.
High Representative Josep Borrell recently asked the EU to crack down on India’s Russian oil trade, indirectly funding the Kremlin war. Borrell’s remarks delighted Chinese commentators who saw Modis’ meeting with Zelenskyy as an attempt to avoid EU sanctions.
Beijing now wants India sanctioned by the EU as it believes New Delhi has gotten the best of both worlds, while Zhongnanhai is widely criticized for its relationship with Russia. The Russian-Ukrainian war has divided opinion within the Chinese pundit community, but Xi’s offer to act as a mediator has led them to rally around Beijing’s plan to play the role of peacemaker.
Calling Modi an opportunist would not help Beijing. Xi missed an opportunity to meet Zelenskyy and was edged out by Modi.
The author is a freelance columnist and journalist. He was previously a Chinese media reporter at the BBC World Service. He is currently MOFA Taiwan Fellow based in Taipei and tweets @aadilbrar. Views are personal.
(Edited by Prashant)
