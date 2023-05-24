Prime Minister Modi in Sydney LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Anthony Albanese hold candid conversation | Pictures





Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Anthony Albanese share candid conversation sydney : Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Australia, held a spectacular event in Sydney on Tuesday where thousands gathered at the Qudos Bank Arena to catch a glimpse of him. Amid cheers, thunderous applause and boos, the Prime Minister stole the show and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese admitted that “Prime Minister Modi is the boss”. PM’s first day in Sydney began with a meeting with top CEOs and artists and concluded with the long-awaited event. On the second day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi bestowed a ceremonial guard of honor at Admiralty House in Sydney, Australia. He also had a bilateral meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. The two leaders will hold talks to advance India-Australia relations. The Australian Prime Minister noted that “Australia and India are closer friends and partners than ever.” He added that “the people here in Sydney tonight, your families, your communities will always be the cornerstone of the relationship that India and Australia share.” PM Modi’s schedule for today 9:45 a.m. – Arrival at Admiralty House 9:50 a.m. – Honor Guard Ceremony 10:05 a.m. – Signing of the guestbook 10:10 a.m. – Meeting with Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister of Australia 10:55 – Meeting with General Hon. David John Hurley, Governor General of Australia 12:45 – Boarding for Delhi 9:55 p.m. – Arrive in Delhi PM Modi in Sydney Live Updates PM Modi meets opposition leader Peter Dutton: Prime Minister Modi expressed his appreciation for the strong bipartisan support for our partnership. Also discussed various aspects of bilateral relations, including people-to-people ties, as well as regional developments. | A relationship with support across the political spectrum. PM @Narendra Modi had a productive meeting with the Leader of the Opposition @PeterDutton_MP In Sydney. Prime Minister Modi expressed his appreciation for the strong bipartisan support for our partnership. Also discussed pic.twitter.com/CNqzGrwpL1 — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) May 24, 2023 PM with Governor General of Australia: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Governor General David Hurley of Australia in Sydney. They discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries. Statement by the Australian Prime Minister: Prime Minister Modis’ visit to Australia has reinforced Australia’s close and strong relationship with India…it’s a relationship we need to invest in. Our strong partnership with India will bring benefits to Australia in trade, investment and business, and in regional security and stability, said Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Australian Prime Minister’s happy photos with Prime Minister Modi: “Australia and India are working more closely together to boost renewable energy in our two countries,” Anthony Albanese tweeted while sharing some candid photos from Sydney. “Our two countries already have such a strong friendship, and our Indo-Australian community has contributed so much,” he said in another tweet. Frank conversation:Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had a candid conversation in Sydney after the two leaders issued a joint press statement. Prime Minister Modi and Australian Governor General David Hurley met in Sydney. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was also present. #SHOW | Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had a candid conversation in Sydney after the two leaders issued a joint press statement. pic.twitter.com/CTkN1N8uFn — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2023 Joint statement — Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese: During today’s bilateral meeting, we reaffirmed our shared ambition to quickly conclude the Australia-India Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement later this year.

I am also pleased to announce the establishment of a new Australian Consulate General in Bangalore, which will help connect Australian businesses to India’s burgeoning digital and innovation ecosystem.

I am delighted to welcome PM Modi right after our meeting in Hiroshima for the Quad Summit.

Quad leaders represent an open, stable, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

This is my 6th meeting with PM Modi in 1 year of my tenure. This shows the strength of our bonds. Joint statement — Prime Minister Modi on the temple attack: This is our 6th meeting over the past year. This reflects the depth of our global relationships and the maturity of our ties. In the parlance of cricket, our ties have gone into T20 mode.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and I have in the past discussed the issue of attacks on temples in Australia and the activities of separatist elements. We discussed the issue today as well.

We will not accept anything that harms the friendly and warm ties between India and Australia by their actions or thoughts.

Prime Minister Albanese assured me once again today that he will also take strict measures against such elements in the future.

We had constructive discussions on strengthening our strategic cooperation in the mining and critical minerals sectors… We decided to set up a task force on green hydrogen.

The scope of India-Australia relations is limited to our two nations. It also involves global security and well-being as a whole. A few days ago in Hiroshima, we also discussed the Indo-Pacific question Prime Minister Modi invites Australian Prime Minister to Cricket World Cup: I invite Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and all Australian cricket fans to India for the Cricket World Cup this year. At this time, you can also witness the great celebration of Diwali in India. WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese attend the exchange of Memoranda of Understanding between the two countries, in Sydney. Prime Minister Modi holds a bilateral meeting with his Australian counterpart: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with his Australian counterpart in Sydney, Australia on Wednesday. The meeting was also attended by India’s External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval. PM at Admiralty House: Prime Minister Narendra Modi granted a ceremonial guard of honor at Admiralty House in Sydney, Australia. He also signed the guest book at Admiralty House in Sydney, Australia.

