Trump lawyer could be boon to Jack Smith obstruction case





It’s been about two months since a lawyer for former President Donald Trump was forced to testify as part of Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into the handling of classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago. It was unclear at the time why a federal judge chose to approve a criminal fraud exception to the usual shield of attorney-client privilege and ordered Evan Corcoran to testify. But now we have an idea, and it’s not an encouraging development if the former president is still hoping to avoid a federal indictment.

Among the approximately 50 pages of contemporaneous notes given to Smith in March was evidence that Corcoran had warned Trump that he could not keep any classified documents still in his possession, The Guardian reported on Monday, citing three people with knowledge of the contents. marks. . (NBC News has not independently verified the reported content of the notes.) When combined with earlier reporting on Corcoran’s grand jury testimony, this development apparently constitutes compelling evidence in a possible obstruction case. to justice against Trump.

Guardian sources say the Corcorans notes gave prosecutors a picture of the unusually detailed knowledge that Trump and his valet, Walt Nauta, had about the scope and details of the document search that was taking place last summer. Last May, the Justice Department issued a subpoena demanding that Trump and his lawyers turn over all government documents still present at the property after finding more than 100 classified documents in a set of boxes that had been provided to the police. National Archives and Records Agency earlier that year.

Nauta reportedly told investigators that he moved several boxes from a storage facility in Mar-a-Lago after the subpoena was issued. Several Trump employees had told Corcoran that the facility was the only place the documents were stored, Corcoran said in March, according to The New York Times. That was proven wrong when the FBI executed a search warrant on the property last August, finding documents in several other rooms, including Trump’s office. (Trump said the search and investigation was part of a “witch hunt” against him and denied any wrongdoing.)

A key question prosecutors are trying to answer is whether Trump ordered Nauta, or someone else, to move boxes containing classified documents specifically because he wanted to avoid subpoena. Both men were apparently aware of the subpoena and document search Corcoran intended to conduct, according to Corcoran’s notes described in The Guardian. And at no time does Nauta or Trump appear to have told Corcoran to search for documents outside the storage facility, The New York Times reported earlier this month.

Nauta stopped cooperating with the government, making Corcoran’s testimony and notes all the more valuable. Combined with security footage obtained from Mar-a-Lago and testimony from other employees who worked there, the hope is to prove that Trump misled his lawyers, who have signed to tell the Justice Department that there were no documents left at Mar-a-Lago. .

The Corcorans notes, if accurate, could also provide further evidence that Trump was well aware that he had to turn over all classified documents in his possession. The former president has spent the better part of the past nine months loudly declaring that he did nothing wrong by bringing classified documents from the White House back to his residence in Florida. In doing so, he repeatedly (and incorrectly) claimed that he had declassified them, a proposition that experts rejected given the Americas’ well-established declassification procedures.

You’d think Trump’s admission that he knowingly brought home classified documents would be enough for a prosecution and it could well play into any charges Smith brings. But the possible obstruction factor is what separates Trump’s behavior from the behavior of President Joe Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence. The latter two also discovered classified documents in their files, but unlike Trump, they quickly turned them over to the National Archives and Records Agency and the FBI.

Smith ultimately needs as much information as possible about Trump’s state of mind. And here Corcorans notes might also help. According to sources at The Guardians, Corcoran captured Trump’s facial expressions and reactions whenever they discussed the subpoena, The Guardian reported. The unusually detailed nature of his notes reportedly angered Trump, who only heard about them after the notes themselves were subpoenaed.

Reading that detail reminded me of a classic scene from The Wire’s third season. The drug gang that the series spent the next two first seasons began to hold their meetings with parliamentary procedure under the Roberts Rules of Order. The rules state that all meetings require minutes to be taken, which a junior member dutifully scribbles on a notepad much to the dismay of the second-in-command running the meeting. Do you take notes on a criminal plot —- in ‘? he asks in disbelief before grabbing the pad and destroying the pages. I can only assume that Trump wishes he could have done the same, which, ironically enough, would also have been evidence of obstruction of justice.

