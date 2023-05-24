Politics
Boris Johnson reported potential new lockdown breaches to police The Irish Times
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been reported to the police by the cabinet office over new allegations he broke lockdown rules during the pandemic.
Information was passed to two forces about alleged visits by friends of former prime ministers to Checkers as well as potential abuses within Downing Street, The Times reported.
The Metropolitan Police said they were assessing details they had received regarding the incidents that took place between June 2020 and May 2021.
A spokesman for Mr Johnson said: Certain abbreviated entries from Mr Johnson’s official diary were queried by the Cabinet Office in preparation for the Covid inquiry.
After a review of the entries, lawyers for Mr Johnsons wrote to the Cabinet Office and Privileges Committee explaining that the events were legal and did not constitute any breach of Covid regulations.
It has also been suggested that this decision was politically motivated and that the former prime minister was not told about the report.
The Cabinet Office said: Information has come to light during the process of preparing evidence for submission to the Covid Inquiry.
He was identified as part of the normal disclosure review of potentially relevant documents undertaken by the legal team for witnesses in the investigation.
In accordance with the obligations of the civil service code, this material has been transmitted to the competent authorities and it now belongs to them.
The Metropolitan Police said: We have received information from the Cabinet Office forwarded to us on May 19, 2023, which we are currently assessing. It concerns potential breaches of health protection regulations between June 2020 and May 2021 in Downing Street.
In a statement given to The Times, Thames Valley Police also confirmed they were looking into a report of potential rule breaches at Checkers.
They told the newspaper: On Thursday we received a report of potential breaches of health protection regulations between June 2020 and May 2021 in Chequers, Buckinghamshire. We are currently evaluating this information.
The Liberal Democrats have called on Boris Johnson to reflect on his position as an MP following the report.
It is outrageous that rumors of Boris Johnson’s alleged breach of the rules are still being passed around to the public, Deputy Leader Daisy Cooper has said.
The fact that it’s a rule for them and a rule for the rest of us still triggers a raw sense of injustice in millions of people.
Sunak must ensure that no more pennies of taxpayers’ money are spent on Johnson’s legal fund; and Johnson should finally do a decent thing and consider his position as an MP.
Lindsay Jackson, spokesperson for the Covid-19 group Bereaved Families for Justice, called Mr Johnson completely unfit for any form of public service and suggested he quietly step down from public life.
Ms Jackson said: These revelations poke fun at Boris Johnson’s claims that he did not break his own lockdown rules. He lied when he told us to our face that he did everything he could to protect our loved ones, he lied again when he said the rules weren’t broken in number 10, and he lied again and again since then, when he denied it.
He is completely unfit for any form of public service, let alone being prime minister. His legacy is one of a lie, of complete disregard for the ordinary people he was supposed to protect, and above all of having presided over the deaths of nearly 200,000 people.
If he had any respect, he would quietly retire from public life and reflect on the pain and suffering he has inflicted on so many people.
Labor called for an end to taxpayer-funded legal support for Mr Johnson to end and said he had serious questions to answer.
I just believe it is wrong for the taxpayer to continue to fund Boris Johnson’s legal defense here. Rishi Sunak should end this, says shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson.
The government’s bill for Mr Johnson’s legal fees in connection with the party’s investigation into whether he lied to MPs, led by the House of Commons Privileges Committee, is estimated at 222,000.
|
