Turkish opposition angry after Ogan endorses Erdogan





Sinan Ogan’s endorsement of current Turkish President Erdogan put additional pressure on opposition candidate Kilicdaroglu in the run-off.

Turkey’s opposition has expressed anger after ultra-nationalist Sinan Ogan backed incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for next Sunday’s runoff election. Ogan came in third place in the first round of the May 14 general election, winning just 5.2% of the vote. He is seen as a kingmaker in the polls, and many have suggested whoever he endorses is likely to become Turkey’s next president. On Monday, Ogan announced he would back Erdogan, who faces opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu in Turkey’s most important election in decades. Analysts wonder how much weight Ogan’s endorsement carries with his constituents. Many Turks criticized him on social media. “I got a lot of votes for him, convinced my family, but he sold us out. My vote is for Kemal Kilicdaroglu,” a former Ogan supporter said. Sinan Oan’s support is in the dormitory: I got a lot of votes for him, convinced my family, but he sold us out. “Pig,” he said. My vote is for Kemal Kldarolu.#DecisionKlcdarolu pic.twitter.com/vrkN1Ui8Jx .. (@ulkucubaskent) May 23, 2023 Others shared a 2013 tweet from Ogan where he attacked Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party (AKP). “The AKP is trying to marginalize the growing grassroots movement. Some fringe groups and AKP agents are attacking us. Be careful ! he wrote in the tweet. Sinan Oan pic.twitter.com/SZgMS75Ymc T KPEK A.. (@itkopekas_) May 23, 2023 Kilicdaroglu, who arrived just behind Erdogan on May 14, called on the 8 million Turks who did not vote in the first round to go to the polls on Sunday. “It is clear who supports this beautiful country and who supports those who have abandoned it… We are coming to save this country from terrorism and refugees. This is a referendum, no one can fool anyone anymore,” said the Le CHP chief said after Ogan endorsed Erdogan. Other opposition parties criticized Ogans’ decision to back Erdogan, expressing concern and dissatisfaction with his decision. The far-right Victory Party said Ogan’s position “stands for him alone”. Ogan describes himself as a strong supporter of a brand of Turkish nationalism espoused by the founder of the post-Ottoman republic, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk. He demanded the immediate expulsion of millions of refugees, especially Syrians, and called for a tough stance on “terrorists” – a euphemism for Kurdish groups fighting for greater autonomy in southeastern Turkey.

