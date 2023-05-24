Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes a rock star to Sydney

Live

Around 20,000 members of Australia’s Indian community greeted Anthony Albanese and Narendra Modi at a delighted stadium as police cracked down on a protest outside.

The two prime ministers received constant applause at the Olympic Park rally on Tuesday evening before more formal talks between the two men scheduled for Wednesday.

“The last time I saw anybody on that stage was Bruce Springsteen and he didn’t get the welcome Prime Minister Modi got,” Mr Albanese told the crowd. “Prime Minister Modi is the boss.”

Outside, a group of around 60 protesters expressed their anger at India’s prime minister over human rights.

On Wednesday, Mr Albanese and Governor General David Hurley will meet Mr Modi in Kirribilli ahead of the bilateral talks.

The prime ministers are expected to discuss trade, defense and renewable energy as the two nations seek to strengthen their relationship.

Business leaders and delegates will also meet Mr Modi during his first visit to Australia in 10 years and the sixth meeting of the two prime ministers in 12 months.

Mr Albanese announced the establishment of a new Center for Australia-India Relations to foster ties and strengthen relations between the two nations.

He is said to be based in Parramatta, “a place which itself speaks to the vitality of the Indo-Australian experience”.

“We want to see more connections, more Australian and Indian students living and studying in each other’s countries and bringing those experiences home.”

The Premiers also unveiled a plaque for the cornerstone of Little India Gate in Sydney’s Harris Park.

Mr Albanese said on Tuesday he hoped trade talks over the comprehensive economic cooperation agreement, which began in 2011, would be completed this year and said ties on renewable energy, critical minerals, security and defense were developing.

Mr Albanese also credited the Indian diaspora living in Australia, including around 700,000 people born on the subcontinent, for strengthening local democracy.

“They brought the spirit of the world’s greatest democracy to Australia and helped make our democracy stronger and more inclusive,” he said.

As crowds gathered outside the Sydney Superdome hours before the evening rally, Mr Modi met business leaders including billionaires Gina Rinehart and Andrew Forrest.

He also discussed infrastructure investment in India and how Australia manages pensions with Paul Schroder, the head of the country’s largest pension fund, AustralianSuper.

But alleged human rights abuses are what some want to put on the agenda during the whirlwind tour.

Elaine Pearson, Human Rights Watch’s Asia director, urged Australia not to repeat “the same mistakes it made with the Chinese government in pursuing deeper business engagement while putting aside concerns over matters of human rights”.

Asked whether human rights should be on the agenda, Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles said India was a great democracy that shared values ​​with Australia.

“We have never had a better strategic alignment with India than we do now. Both countries are deeply invested in the collective security of the Indo-Pacific region,” he told reporters in Canberra on Tuesday.

“And all of this leads to a much closer relationship between (the) two countries.”

India has rejected global calls to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with Moscow remaining a major arms supplier to New Delhi.

Mr Marles used a speech at a defense summit on Monday to say Australia had to confront ‘inconvenient truths’ with China as Canberra struggles to balance competing trade interests with the possibility of a military confrontation.

When asked if Indian relations should be approached in the same way when it comes to exposing human rights abuses and repression of free speech, Mr Marles said that two nations were radically different.

“We are talking about two very different situations,” he said.

“We share values ​​with India. India is a democracy.

“I’m not about to review what will or will not be said in the conversation between our two Prime Ministers tomorrow, their relationship is very full and open.”

