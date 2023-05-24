Trump News Today: Trump shows frustration in court as silent criminal trial unfolds amid 2024 primaries





Trump calls Jan. 6 a beautiful day at CNN town hall

Donald Trump appeared in court via video for a second hearing since becoming the first US president in American history arrested and charged with a crime.

The former president was on screen in Manhattan Criminal Court so Judge Juan Merchan could make sure he understood the terms of the protective order in the case.

The judge imposed the order after Mr Trump took aim at Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and Judge Merchan himself on social media when he was charged with 34 felonies for falsifying documents commercial while making silent payments to cover up alleged affairs with women.

A trial date has been set for March 25, 2024 in the middle of the Republican primary.

Mr. Trump’s other legal troubles are also heating up. On Monday, author E Jean Carroll amended his remaining libel lawsuit against Mr Trump to include the derogatory remark he made about him at a CNN town hall after he was found responsible for the sexual abuse and defamation of Mrs. Carroll by a jury trial in New York.

The former president responded by defaming her again on Truth Social.

A lawyer working in Donald Trump’s legal team has stopped citing internal fights between the inner circle of former presidents.

Timothy Parlatore quit his job this week, according to the New York Times, after working for Mr Trump for at least a year.

In an interview with CNN on Saturday, Mr. Parlatore explained that the reason for his departure was ongoing friction with Boris Epshteyn, another legal adviser to Mr. Trump.

John Bowden filed this report from Washington, DC.

Oliver O’Connell24 May 2023 04:15

1684894514Trump welcomes Scott to the 2024 race (while bashing DeSantis)

Gustaf Kilander has the story.

Oliver O’Connell24 May 2023 03:15

1684890914Kari Lake suffers final loss in bid to overthrow Arizona gubernatorial race

Kari Lake suffered a final loss in his bid to overturn his loss in last year’s run for Arizona governor. A judge dismissed Ms Lakes, the only remaining legal claim, upholding the election of Democrat Katie Hobbs.

Oliver O’Connell24 May 2023 02:15

1684887314Classified documents investigation: Trump organization ordered to turn over records of overseas real estate transactions

The Trump Organization has been ordered to turn over records related to foreign real estate deals completed since Donald Trump entered the White House as the investigation into former presidents’ handling of classified documents continues to escalate .

Two sources told The New York Times that Special Counsel Jack Smith’s office has subpoenaed the business empire for documents on real estate licensing and development deals made in seven countries since he was sworn in in 2017.

Rachel Sharp has the details.

Oliver O’Connell24 May 2023 01:15

1684883714Who is the Manhattan District Attorney who could bring down Trump?

Oliver O’Connell24 May 2023 00:15

1684880114Powerful men finally held accountable by sexual assault accusers

Jean Carroll’s historic victory over Donald Trump inspires even more accusers to come forward, reports Bevan Hurley.

Oliver O’Connell23 May 2023 23:15

1684877414How did a porn star become one of the most powerful people in politics?

With a trial date now set for Donald Trump to answer the charges against him, Io Dodds explains how porn star Stormy Daniels landed in the middle of a political storm.

How Stormy Daniels became one of the most powerful people in politics

Stormy Daniels was working her way through a Make America Horny Again tour when news broke that she had received silent money payments from Donald Trump. As those payments are at the center of an indictment against Trump, Io Dodds explains how Daniels landed in the middle of a political storm

Oliver O’Connell23 May 2023 22:30

1684876514Trump Organization is back at the bottom of the corporate reputation pile

Donald Trump’s namesake company remained at the bottom of the list in the annual Axios-Harris brand reputation survey of America’s 100 Most Important Companies.

The survey, released this week, compiles public opinion for each of the 100 companies cited most often by survey participants; respondents were asked to name the two companies that currently hold the best and worst reputations among average Americans, for a total of four nominations; the individual responses were then aggregated into a list of the 100 Most Notable Brands in the United States.

Oliver O’Connell23 May 2023 22:15

1684875614The other major lawsuits and investigations Trump is also facing

Here’s what you need to know about all the major Donald Trump investigations and lawsuits.

Oliver O’Connell23 May 2023 22:00

1684874714Frustrated Trump waves during virtual court appearance as trial date set

Mr Trump fidgeted with the announcement of the trial date, waving his hands and shaking his head in disapproval, then crossed his arms in frustration as he began to stare at what could be a trial week in a critical period in the middle of his 2024 campaign.

Oliver O’Connell23 May 2023 21:45

