He’s fighting for our future: Pakistan’s young voters rally behind Imran Khan | Imran Khan





In a recent video address to tens of thousands of viewers, Imran Khan waved a piece of paper at the camera bearing the result of a voter survey. You see, 70% of the population is now standing with our party, the politician claimed.

The authenticity of the data was unclear Khan is notorious for his hyperbole, but it is widely acknowledged that Khan and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party are enjoying a period of unprecedented popularity that has grown since April last year when he was overthrown in a vote of no confidence, having served less than four years as prime minister. The last credible poll, in March, put his popularity at 61%.

The loyalty felt towards Khan among voters has been on full display over the past two weeks. After his dramatic arrest last week in an Islamabad courtroom by nearly 100 paramilitary officers, the country erupted into violent unrest.

Although the events of the riots are now disputed, Khan alleges it was a plot to discredit and suppress members of his party, the government says the violence was orchestrated by PTI leaders, the Khan’s ability to mobilize large-scale protests in the streets was clear. . As Khan returned home to Lahore after being released by court order, he was accompanied by thousands of supporters.

Imran Khan supporters celebrate after Pakistani court grants bail video

Leaders like Khan are born once in a century, said Aftab Ahmed, 18, who left school to volunteer in Khan’s security forces last year. He is one of the few leaders in the world who want to build a country based on equality and justice. I’m sure Khan will win this fight.

One of Khan’s greatest strengths is his popularity with young voters, who number over 125 million and make up 44.36 percent of registered voters. Over the years he has used social media to build a huge following of young people who see him as the face of naya [new] Pakistan and a change from the old dynasties that ruled Pakistan for decades.

The youths follow Khan; he fights for us and our future, said Azra, 20, a student at the University of Karachi. Khan may have been corrupt, but not like the politicians who have been doing it for decades.

She said the recent attempts to imprison and harass Khan have only boosted her support among young voters. Khan put his life in danger because of us and our prosperity.

Khan speaks to the media at his home after being released by court order. Photo: Mohsin Raza/Reuters

Since his release from police custody, Khan has delivered almost daily speeches from his home, broadcast on YouTube and Twitter, calling for snap elections and proclaiming himself Pakistan’s anti-establishment savior with increasingly critical tirades against the army and government. During each appearance, there are tens of thousands of viewers.

Khan alleges his popularity among the masses is to blame for his legal troubles, with more than 100 cases against him. The former Prime Minister calls for the holding of elections at the provincial and national levels. He alleges that the attempts to detain him and the crackdown on his party are part of a plan by Pakistan’s powerful political establishment and the ruling coalition government, led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, to prevent the PTI from forming the next government. The military leadership and the Sharif government retaliated, accusing Khan of supporting violence and terrorism.

Yet Khan also faces a looming dilemma. While his anti-military rhetoric has galvanized popular support on the streets, it has also alienated many key members of his party who have been harassed or have long-standing ties to the military establishment.

On Tuesday, Shireen Mazari, former Khans human rights minister, became the latest high-profile PTI leader to leave the party after being arrested twice, joining a dozen others who left last week. Khan blamed the military for pressuring his party members to forcibly divorce.

When Khan, 70, entered Pakistani politics in 1996 as a retired celebrity cricket captain with a playboy reputation, he was shunned for his attempts to challenge the status quo. But over the years, the charismatic populist who thrived on fame has become popular among the middle class, who have endorsed his fight against corruption and his ambitious promises to strengthen democracy and the rule of law. Meanwhile, his embrace of radically conservative Islam and anti-Western rhetoric, particularly against the United States, won him the support of influential religious conservatives.

Malik Farooq, 28, a software engineer in Lahore, said it was Khan’s vision for Pakistan that had won his support. Khan is not from a political dynasty and he does not want to build any dynasty. He is in politics to save us from these corrupt families.

Imran Khan’s supporters clash with police as he promises to appear in court video

In 2018, Khan was elected after promising that only he could solve Pakistan’s deep-rooted problems. But despite being personally popular, his majority was slim and he came amid allegations that he had been rigged in his favor by the powerful military establishment, whose grip on power for decades was seen as responsible for the endemic corruption and lack of accountability that Khan had sworn to eradicate. Several opposition politicians from the dynasties he had openly criticized had also jumped ship to join the PTI and became close associates of the Khans, leading to allegations of hypocrisy.

Once in power, beholden to the military, most Khans promised reforms that never materialized. There has been a crackdown on media freedom, extrajudicial kidnappings by military agencies have continued and Pakistan has fallen further in the Transparency Index which measures corruption. The economy floundered and state spending soared, while his promises to avoid the lavish lifestyles of former prime ministers failed to materialize, with Khan since accused of costing the country 1 billion rupees for his helicopter rides alone.

Amid economic strife and allegations of dysfunction, Khans’ support has waned and it was at an all-time low in April 2022. But that was Khans’ removal from power, after dozens of his own MPs made defecting and losing a parliamentary vote of no confidence would revitalize his popularity.

Khan quickly and loudly blamed a US-backed conspiracy for his removal as prime minister. Although the claim was debunked and the US denied it, it played well against rampant anti-American sentiment and garnered support, while its fervent conservative Islamic rhetoric also bolstered its support base. populist.

A Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf party activist sells PTI flags and caps near Khan’s house. Photograph: Arif Ali/AFP/Getty

Khan’s decision to turn against his former ally in the Pakistani military establishment, accusing them of colluding with the West to bring him down, has also galvanized support from many who are tired of decades of interference from the military in politics. In recent months, his populist and inflammatory speeches against military leaders have drawn thousands to the streets in support, and sympathy for him has only grown stronger after he was shot in the leg in November at a rally, with Khan accusing the military leader of being behind a plot to assassinate him.

The economic crisis in Pakistan in recent months, with inflation at 36% and people dying in ration queues for food, has also helped Khan politically. The ruling coalition scrapped subsidies and implemented price hikes on food, fuel and electricity in an attempt to secure an International Monetary Fund bailout and avoid default, which made them unpopular among the masses.

Taseer Ali, 26, an electrical engineer, was among those who said he believed the US government and military were involved in overthrowing Khan. Khan is trustworthy and visionary, he said. Yes, Khan has changed his stance towards the military, but he has seen the true face of the military and he knows them well. He gave us hope that he will change this rotten system.

