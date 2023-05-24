Donald Trump could win primaries in key states before his Hush-Money trial in late March 2024





Many key primaries in the 2024 elections take place in January, February and March. Donald Trump's silent trial date is March 25. It is entirely possible that he could win the primary before facing court.

Former President Donald Trump could be the presumptive GOP presidential nominee before his criminal trial even begins in New York.

On Tuesday, Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan set March 25 as the date for Trump’s trial related to his alleged silence plan to silence adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election. .

Merchan’s decision spares Trump the once-possible reality of juggling trial and last-minute campaigning before early Republican caucuses in Iowa. Now Trump may be able to muster enough delegates to build a potentially insurmountable lead before his enemies can even use the backlash to his trial to their advantage.

It also raises the historic possibility that the presumptive nominee of one of America’s two largest political parties could face jail time ahead of the general election.

Many critical primaries take place ahead of trial

The silent trial is now expected to take place after the first four states vote. While some states have yet to lock down specific days, delegate-rich states such as Texas and California will have their primaries on March 5 for Super Tuesday, per FrontLoading HQ. While the Republicans of Florida and Ohio will have voted only 10 days before the date of the trial.

Unlike Democrats, Republican primaries are much more likely to adopt winner-takes-all rules.

Trump ruthlessly took advantage of these rules in 2016, as Brookings’ Elaine Kamarck showed. Josh Putnam, who is an expert on nomination rules and calendar machinations, suggested the former president could even benefit from advances in his re-election campaign in the 2020 delegation rules if state parties reject any further changes.

Trump allies control the Republican National Committee in key states and have tried to make the rules favorable to a Trump campaign by emphasizing winner-takes-all rules.

A bumpy road for the Trump campaign

Trump’s legal headaches outline a complicated timeline that could overshadow the presidential race and divert his attention at key junctures. It could also make it difficult for rivals, who, as Seth Masket and Julia Azari wrote for MSNBC, may have to weigh staying in the race as an emergency alternative.

In the event of an unprecedented situation, Republicans don’t have some sort of super-delegate Trump card. Theoretically, any convention could turn into open combat, but that hasn’t happened in decades.

The GOP might change the rules just before a convention, but the reality is that the standards of politics have not provided for a scenario where a party wants to drop its candidate but the candidate refuses to step down.

The New York trial is also far from Trump’s only concern.

The former president and his two sons will face a civil trial on January 29, 2024 over allegations that they promoted a fraudulent multi-level marketing scheme. It also remains to be seen whether Trump will be charged for his actions leading up to the Capitol riot or for bringing classified documents with him to Mar-a-Lago. Trump claimed he did nothing wrong in either case. The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday that Special Counsel Jack Smith has nearly completed his investigation.

