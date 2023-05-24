Joe Biden-Xi Jinping-A different world order is already here

Chinese investment in transport infrastructure and mining may be a trickle at first, but all foreign funds will be gratefully received in Kabul given the country’s dire economic situation and international isolation. . Greater Chinese influence will be felt with the yuan.

Most China watchers tend to be stuck in the rearview mirror. Few people still wonder what has happened in China since Xi’s zero COVID policy was effectively scrapped overnight in December. China has also abandoned its harmful wolf warrior diplomacy, switched to vaudeville (to channel Paul Keating) and launched an international charm offensive.

They are not blocks in the sense that the Cold War had them.

On February 24, China announced a 12-point peace plan for Ukraine. Although rejected outright by the United States and some in Europe and elsewhere closest to the United States, Ukraine has remained silent.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky simply noted China’s initiative and acknowledged its constructive efforts to resolve the conflict. Xi followed that up with a three-day meeting with Putin in Moscow. An unusually long stop and without more recent effusive brotherhood statements.

Recently, Xi and Zelensky had a long phone conversation. China has now appointed a special envoy for the conflict to shuttle between Kyiv and Moscow.

Beijing would not have expected Western leaders to fall in love with its peace proposal. What he sought was to deal with any future settlement of the conflict, to pose an irresistible sign that he had global interests and a constructive role to play in resolving the conflict. This is a sea change in Chinese foreign policy.

And then, just as the West was dumping China’s peace plan everywhere, on March 10, China surprised the world by announcing that it had brokered a reconciliation between Saudi Arabia and Iran. In doing so, he revealed his intention to become a major player in Middle Eastern affairs.

As the Middle East’s largest oil importer, China is well placed to wield considerable influence. Former key Western allies such as Saudi Arabia are seeking membership in China-led groups such as the BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, of which India and Pakistan are members.

A long line of world leaders have also beaten Beijing’s way to Brazil, France, EU, Germany, Malaysia, Singapore and more and all have sought to argue that they reject US-China strategic competition and have no l intend to be pressured into making a choice.

Some, like Malaysian and Brazilian leaders, have actively promoted dedollarization as a hedge against US financial instability and to mitigate potential US influence in how financial sanctions have been used against Russia. De-dollarization seems to be gaining momentum from Latin America to the Middle East and, of course, to Russia and Central Asia.

The 14th China-initiated BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) will be held in Johannesburg in August. A possible BRICS currency is on the agenda. Although impractical, an agreement to conduct more of their bilateral trade in their own currency is feasible.

To be sure, the United States did indeed lead a unified and massive regime of Western sanctions against Russia. But the war in Ukraine continues with no end in sight. As an unintended consequence, however, the sanctions against Russia have highlighted to many outside the West the urgency of reducing dependence on the US dollar. Indo-Russian trade, which has increased dramatically since the imposition of Western sanctions, is conducted in each other’s currencies.

This, then, is the shape of the new world order. It’s with us now. It emerged extremely quickly. Indeed, it includes two bounded orders. One with the United States at its head, the other with China. They are not blocks in the sense that the Cold War had them. They are not so much based on ideology as on the representation of different orders of values ​​and associated forms of social and political organization. Sometimes states can switch from one to the other, as the Philippines recently demonstrated.

Nor do they prevent cooperation between limited orders on global commons, such as the environment. As the Australian Prime Minister and Foreign Secretary have so succinctly summed up, our relationship with China, the Limited Orders will cooperate where they can and disagree where they must.

The challenge for Australian foreign policy is therefore to tackle the end of US primacy long before the US understands that it is over.