Imran Khan’s PTI is a ruined house of cards. Shireen Mazari is the latest to resign after her arrest





New Delhi: Imran Khans PTI is a house of cards in ruins since the massive repression of its leaders by the Pakistani army. On Tuesday, leader Shireen Mazari made the chaos at the PTI more apparent by stepping down as party whip.

“I strongly condemn the violence of May 9. I have always condemned violence of all kinds, former human rights minister told press conference, referring to arson attack by PTI supporters after Imran Khan’s arrest .

Mazari was arrested five times in 14 days on charges of incitement to violence. Mazari joins several PTI members who have condemned the violence and resigned.

Human rights lawyer and activist Imaan Mazari, who is the daughter of Shireen Mazari, had accused the government of torture.

Imran Khan called these resignations “forced divorces”.

!

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 23, 2023

Previously, former Pakistani foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, a close aide to former prime minister Imran Khan, was arrested for ‘inciting violent protests’ and threatening peace amid worsening unrest policies in the country. Later, Vice President Fawad Chaudhry was arrested. The PTI administration has distanced itself from the violent protests.

Voice criticism on resignation

Mazari, an outspoken critic of the Pakistani military and the 72-year-old government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharifs, had previously tweeted about police brutality against PTI protesters and claimed the vandalism was part of a larger conspiracy.

This is how unarmed and peaceful female protesters were brutally attacked by paramly and police after IK’s kidnapping in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad. Will @unwomen_pak, @Sha_Rassool, @volker_turk, @antonioguterres continue to remain silent on this violence against women? pic.twitter.com/b5Qe6AXmfA

—Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) May 11, 2023

After Imran Khan’s arrest, his party leaders gathered outside the court. Mazari was the third PTI leader to be arrested by a court as unrest gripped Pakistan.

Moments after the court ordered her release, Mazari was driven away in an unmarked Vigo vehicle, commonly used by intelligence personnel and lacking license plates, Pakistan Today reported.

On Tuesday, while announcing her resignation, she cited personal issues as the reason for her decision to retire from politics. She said her health deteriorated during her 12 days in detention and said her children and parents were her top priorities.

Establishment pressure?

Shireen Mazari’s resignation drew swift reactions on the internet, with many speculating she may have been forced to resign under pressure. A Twitter user named Sobhia Qureshi expressed concern about the visuals at the press conference, particularly the presence of Mazari’s daughter, suggesting a threatening message and questioning the circumstances that led to her resignation.

The footage of Shireen Mazari’s press conference with her daughter standing next to her gives me chills…the optics give a menacing message to all the women out there…I wonder what kind of things they threatened them with to get this resignation from her.

Shame…

— Sobiah Qureshi (@SobiahQ) May 23, 2023

Michael Kugelman also shared similar sentiments, stressing the significance of Mazari’s resignation as a blow to the party. He noted that while other party leaders had resigned in recent days, none held such a high and visible position.

The resignation of Shireen Mazaris from the PTI is a blow for the party. Other party leaders have resigned under pressure in recent days, but none are as high-ranking and visible as her. The establishment continues to tighten the screws on the party at all levels.

— Michael Kugelman (@MichaelKugelman) May 23, 2023

To date several others including Mahmood Baqi Moulvi, Aamer Mehmood Kiani, Sanjay Sagwani, Malik Aslam Amin, Hisham Inamullah, Dr Muhammad Amjad, Dr Imran Ali Shah, Karim Gabol, Faiz Kamoka and Pir Saeedul Hassan have resigned from the PTI.

(Edited by Prashant)

