



KYIV: The Russian military said on Tuesday it had routed militants who had attacked a Russian border region with armored vehicles the day before, killing more than 70 Ukrainian nationalists and pushing the others back into Ukraine. In what appeared to be one of Ukraine’s biggest incursions since the war began 15 months ago, two alleged anti-Kremlin armed groups employing foreign-based Russians said they were responsible for the attack in the Russian region of Belgorod. The Russian Defense Ministry, which blamed Ukrainian authorities, said its forces surrounded the enemy fighters and defeated them with airstrikes, artillery fire and active action by border units. Ministry said more than 70 Ukrainian fighters had been killed and four armored vehicles and five vans destroyed. added the ministry. The regional governor of Belgorod said that a civilian had been killed at the hands of the Ukrainian armed forces. Reuters was unable to verify the claims.

The United States is skeptical of reports that US-supplied weapons were used in an attack inside Russian territory, a State Department spokesperson said on Tuesday, adding that Washington neither encourages nor permits strikes inside Russia. One of the two fighting groups, the Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC), said on social media: A good day to stay. In a later statement, the group denied that its forces had been routed. The Russian volunteer corps suffered no losses, he said. A second group, Russia’s Freedom Legion, said it demilitarized a Russian motorized rifle company and destroyed armored vehicles. He said Russian statements about thwarting the incursion described imaginary casualties.

Putin’s forces have not distinguished themselves with any success over the past day, he said in a post on social media, adding: While they hide cowardly in the bushes, we will advance towards our goal of complete liberation of Russia! The Ukrainian government had said so. monitored the situation but had nothing to do with it. He said the same in March when one of the groups Moscow said was made up of far-right Russian extremists run by Ukrainian intelligence services staged an incursion into another border region. Former President Dmitry Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, said kyiv’s denial was lies and the aggressors deserved to be exterminated like rats.

Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said he had called off a counter-terror operation regime that had since Monday allowed authorities to introduce a host of restrictions on freedom of movement and communication. Earlier on Tuesday, he said the army and other security forces were still cleaning up, and urged residents who had been evacuated not to return yet. He said an elderly woman died while being evacuated and three people were being treated for injuries. Later he added, without providing details, that a civilian had been killed. in Russia, where authorities accused him of spreading false information about the military and labeled him a terrorist. The RVC, which claimed responsibility for the March incursion, was founded in August by Ukraine-based Russian nationalist Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia was carrying out its special military operation in Ukraine in part to s ensure that such incidents do not happen again. This confirms once again that Ukrainian militants continue their activities against our country. . This requires a lot of effort on our part, and those efforts are continuing. Kiev and its Western supporters say the Russian campaign is an unprovoked invasion to seize territory from Ukraine, which has been independent since the 1991 Soviet collapse. Moscow says it is defending its own security against what it says to be an ever-expanding NATO. Many ethnic Russians live in Ukraine. But they are still Ukrainian activists.

