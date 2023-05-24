Boris Johnson referred to police over potential new Covid breach





Boris Johnson, Britain’s former prime minister, has again been referred to the police by a government office to assess claims he may have breached coronavirus regulations further, the Cabinet Office said in a statement on Tuesday. Mr Johnson, who is currently traveling to Texas to lobby for Republican support for Ukraine, was fined last year while still in office for breaking Covid rules in 2020, one of a series of scandals during his tumultuous tenure that ultimately led to his resignation last summer. He had faced a barrage of criticism over rallies held at his residence and government offices during strict coronavirus lockdowns, which his government implemented in 2020 and 2021 as the country suffered the worst of the pandemic. The scandal quickly became known as partygate. An investigation into a number of gatherings found members of his staff had hosted parties that breached pandemic restrictions, and police fined Mr Johnson this spring for breaking lockdown rules at Downing Street.

At a parliamentary hearing in March into whether he lied to lawmakers about anti-lockdown parties, Mr Johnson denied lying but struggled to justify some of the misleading claims he made. Parliament has yet to issue a report on the matter. But the Times of London has reported that the latest police referral is linked to new allegations about his behavior in Downing Street as well as several visits to the Prime Ministers’ country residence, Checkers, which came to light during preparations for a public inquiry into the pandemic. Britain’s Cabinet Office did not clarify the exact circumstances, but said in a statement on Tuesday that it had passed details of a potential breach to the relevant authorities and it now concerns them. The Metropolitan Police in London and Thames Valley Police, who oversee the area, including the Prime Ministers’ country home, have both been taken up with the matter for investigation. The Metropolitan Police said they were assessing information they received from the Cabinet Office last week regarding potential breaches of Health Protection Regulations between June 2020 and May 2021 in Downing Street.

A spokesman for Mr Johnson told the BBC the former prime minister had denied any wrongdoing. But the latest allegations have already drawn swift condemnation from his political opponents and family members of those who have died from coronavirus, many of whom have long been critical of Mr Johnson’s approach to the pandemic. Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice, a group which represents those who have died from coronavirus and which aims to hold public officials involved in the country’s response to account, said the new revelations poke fun at Boris Johnson’s claims that he did not break his own lockdown rules. His legacy is a lie, complete disregard for the common people he was meant to protect, and most importantly presiding over the deaths of nearly 200,000 people, the organization said in a statement posted on Twitter. If he had any respect, he quietly steps away from public life and reflects on the pain and suffering he has inflicted.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/05/23/world/europe/boris-johnson-covid-lockdown-rules.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos