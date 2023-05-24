Politics
Turkey’s opposition courts Erdogan’s housewife vote
Istanbul (AFP) A feminist voice rang out from behind the mounds of strawberries and olives in an Istanbul bazaar: “Let’s get rid of Erdogan!
“Defend your rights in the second round on May 28,” says Rojda Aksoy, a slender figure in loose, faded clothes.
“Reis (the leader) will win!” barks another woman who supports President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the “leader” who has ruled Turkey for two decades and failed to be re-elected in the first round of voting on May 14.
The swap was just a salvo in the battle for half of Turkey’s 64.1 million voters in its most important election in modern times.
With Erdogan at the top of the list, the opposition is looking for votes to push secular leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu over the line in Sunday’s presidential run-off.
And if they want to do that, they will have to win over women, especially working-class housewives – the bedrock of Erdogan’s support.
“Turkey is secular”
Erdogan’s removal of restrictions on religion in the predominantly Muslim but officially secular republic has turned the Islamic-born leader into a hero among Turkey’s conservatives.
Her support among housewives, who can now wear the veil wherever they want, reached 60% in the last election in 2018, according to an Ipsos poll, nearly eight points above her national vote.
But buying with liras that have fallen sharply in value over the past five years, these women are also susceptible to price shocks from Turkey’s worst economic crisis since the 1990s.
This gives Aksoy an opening as she moves between second-hand clothing stalls and artichoke hearts, looking for political converts.
“We remind them that even though (Erdogan and his party) have been in power for more than 20 years, even though they have all the propaganda tools, they still haven’t won,” Aksoy said.
Boosted by viral social media clips recorded from his kitchen, leftist Kilicdaroglu garnered 44.9% of the vote on May 14, forcing Erdogan to his first run-off.
At first, Kilicdaroglu failed to convince Cidgem Ener, a 50-year-old whose first-round vote went to Sinan Ogan, an ultra-nationalist who won 5.2% and backed Erdogan this week .
“Turkey is secular,” Ener said, pointing out that Turkish women won nationwide suffrage in 1934.
“Last Drop of Blood”
“And look at the sorry state that Erdogan got us into, bringing his Huda-Par friends into a parliament,” Ener added.
Erdogan has entered into a controversial alliance with the fringe Kurdish Islamic party in order to retain control of parliament.
Huda-Par’s rejection of women’s rights and ties to groups involved in extrajudicial executions infuriates Ener, who seems equally angry with the current price of cheese.
Ener will now vote for Kilicdaroglu.
Tijyen Alpanli will do the same, driven in part by fear of the hardline Islamic figures Erdogan has brought into his coalition.
“Women are being murdered and almost none of the murderers are being punished,” the 60-year-old said.
But not everyone is influenced.
Raziye Kuskaya, 50, said she and her daughter would support Erdogan “until our last drop of blood”.
“We may not be able to buy everything we want, but that’s okay,” Kuskaya said.
Lacking resources from Erdogan’s ruling party, which has a stranglehold on the media, the opposition relies on social media to reach voters across the vast country, a strategy with particular drawbacks.
“We are aware that there are masses we cannot reach, especially housewives,” Istanbul’s opposition mayor Ekrem Kilicdaroglu admitted last week.
“Permission to Hope”
By contrast, Erdogan has sent legions of supporters knocking on doors since the days of his successful run for mayor of Istanbul in the 1990s.
Emine Erdogan, the president’s wife, was one of the leaders of this vast grassroots network of political Islam.
Erdogan thought his female activists “could enter women’s homes and convince them (to vote for him) because of their gender, values and social class,” Prunelle Ayme, a political scientist at CERI-Sciences Po told AFP. Paris.
Erdogan’s ruling AKP claims more than five million members.
Outside of campaign season, this army of activists makes courtesy calls for births, weddings or funerals, developing bonds and collecting complex data on the makeup of various neighborhoods, Ayme said.
Working-class housewives are also the main beneficiaries of classes and social centers set up by the AKP, the analyst added.
Yet while Erdogan’s coalition maintained control of parliament, his AKP lost around 20 seats.
“So we are allowed to hope,” Aksoy said.
AFP 2023
|
Sources
2/ https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20230524-turkey-s-opposition-woos-erdogan-s-vast-housewife-vote
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Watch: Visit the Yan’an Caves where Chinese Xi Jinping once slept
- Turkey’s opposition courts Erdogan’s housewife vote
- Boris Johnson referred to police over potential new Covid breach
- zee entertainment: Diversified Pharma could regain ground as entertainment company shifts from downtrend to side
- Stock market today: Asian stocks fall as debt worries rise
- Baltimore City College Writing Center Wins JHU Social Innovation Labs Cohort Award
- Seventy-sixth World Health Assembly – Daily Update: 23 May 2023
- Protect yourself from back pain, muscle strain and injuries while gardening
- Pakistani Imran Khan obtains protection from arrest in several terrorism cases and supports the legal fight
- The Weeknd, Lilly-Rose Depp Host HBO Drama ‘The Idol’ – The Hollywood Reporter
- BCCI teams up with adidas as kit sponsor, Team India to put on new jersey from WTC Final 2023
- Why is it fashionable to despise fashion at the Cannes Film Festival?