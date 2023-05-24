Turkey’s opposition courts Erdogan’s housewife vote

Istanbul (AFP) A feminist voice rang out from behind the mounds of strawberries and olives in an Istanbul bazaar: “Let’s get rid of Erdogan!

“Defend your rights in the second round on May 28,” says Rojda Aksoy, a slender figure in loose, faded clothes.

“Reis (the leader) will win!” barks another woman who supports President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the “leader” who has ruled Turkey for two decades and failed to be re-elected in the first round of voting on May 14.

The swap was just a salvo in the battle for half of Turkey’s 64.1 million voters in its most important election in modern times.

With Erdogan at the top of the list, the opposition is looking for votes to push secular leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu over the line in Sunday’s presidential run-off.

And if they want to do that, they will have to win over women, especially working-class housewives – the bedrock of Erdogan’s support.

“Turkey is secular”

Erdogan’s removal of restrictions on religion in the predominantly Muslim but officially secular republic has turned the Islamic-born leader into a hero among Turkey’s conservatives.

Her support among housewives, who can now wear the veil wherever they want, reached 60% in the last election in 2018, according to an Ipsos poll, nearly eight points above her national vote.

But buying with liras that have fallen sharply in value over the past five years, these women are also susceptible to price shocks from Turkey’s worst economic crisis since the 1990s.

A poll showed that 60% of Turkish housewives supported Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the last elections Yasin AKGUL / AFP

This gives Aksoy an opening as she moves between second-hand clothing stalls and artichoke hearts, looking for political converts.

“We remind them that even though (Erdogan and his party) have been in power for more than 20 years, even though they have all the propaganda tools, they still haven’t won,” Aksoy said.

Boosted by viral social media clips recorded from his kitchen, leftist Kilicdaroglu garnered 44.9% of the vote on May 14, forcing Erdogan to his first run-off.

At first, Kilicdaroglu failed to convince Cidgem Ener, a 50-year-old whose first-round vote went to Sinan Ogan, an ultra-nationalist who won 5.2% and backed Erdogan this week .

“Turkey is secular,” Ener said, pointing out that Turkish women won nationwide suffrage in 1934.

“Last Drop of Blood”

“And look at the sorry state that Erdogan got us into, bringing his Huda-Par friends into a parliament,” Ener added.

Erdogan has entered into a controversial alliance with the fringe Kurdish Islamic party in order to retain control of parliament.

Huda-Par’s rejection of women’s rights and ties to groups involved in extrajudicial executions infuriates Ener, who seems equally angry with the current price of cheese.

Ener will now vote for Kilicdaroglu.

Tijyen Alpanli will do the same, driven in part by fear of the hardline Islamic figures Erdogan has brought into his coalition.

“Women are being murdered and almost none of the murderers are being punished,” the 60-year-old said.

Opposition hopes Turkey’s economic crisis will see more women backing their side in Sunday’s second round Yasin AKGUL / AFP

But not everyone is influenced.

Raziye Kuskaya, 50, said she and her daughter would support Erdogan “until our last drop of blood”.

“We may not be able to buy everything we want, but that’s okay,” Kuskaya said.

Lacking resources from Erdogan’s ruling party, which has a stranglehold on the media, the opposition relies on social media to reach voters across the vast country, a strategy with particular drawbacks.

“We are aware that there are masses we cannot reach, especially housewives,” Istanbul’s opposition mayor Ekrem Kilicdaroglu admitted last week.

“Permission to Hope”

By contrast, Erdogan has sent legions of supporters knocking on doors since the days of his successful run for mayor of Istanbul in the 1990s.

Emine Erdogan, the president’s wife, was one of the leaders of this vast grassroots network of political Islam.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s Islamic-origin party has set up support networks for conservative families Yasin AKGUL / AFP

Erdogan thought his female activists “could enter women’s homes and convince them (to vote for him) because of their gender, values ​​and social class,” Prunelle Ayme, a political scientist at CERI-Sciences Po told AFP. Paris.

Erdogan’s ruling AKP claims more than five million members.

Outside of campaign season, this army of activists makes courtesy calls for births, weddings or funerals, developing bonds and collecting complex data on the makeup of various neighborhoods, Ayme said.

Working-class housewives are also the main beneficiaries of classes and social centers set up by the AKP, the analyst added.

Yet while Erdogan’s coalition maintained control of parliament, his AKP lost around 20 seats.

“So we are allowed to hope,” Aksoy said.

AFP 2023