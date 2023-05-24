Watch: Visit the Yan’an Caves where Chinese Xi Jinping once slept





What’s it been like to sleep in a cave for seven years? That’s what Chinese President Xi Jinping did when he was 15, a memory that is now part of various red tourist spots in Yan’an, China’s Shaanxi province. President Xi was only 15 when he was sent to Liangjiahe village in the hills of Shaanxi province after his father fell from political favor. Xi spent his time there interacting with farmers, sleeping on a bed riddled with fleas, learning how to eat coarse grains and working with villagers, an experience that stuck with him. The reporters were invited by the Chinese Foreign Ministry and Shaanxi officials to visit Liangjiahe Village and the Yan’an Revolutionary Heritage Site, which was a former Chinese Communist Party (CCP) base, during the second Sino-Japanese War and Chinese Civil War. . The reporters visited the Zaoyuan Revolutionary Site, the Yangjialing Revolutionary Site, the CCCPC Northwestern Office Site and the Yan’an Revolutionary Memorial Museum. Yangjialing Revolutionary Site, once the living quarters of CCP leaders including Mao Zedong, between late 1938 and early 1947, Yan’an Revolutionary Memorial Museum and other historical sites have been popular red tourist attractions, attracting millions of visitors every year. According to the Yan’an government, the city recorded over 40.25 million tourist visits in 2016, with the figure rising to 73.08 million in 2019. Meanwhile, over the same period, the city’s tourism receipts rose from 22.8 billion yuan ($3.5 billion) to 49.5 billion yuan. Baota Pagoda Another popular attraction site is Baota Pagoda on Yan’an Pagoda Hill. The pagoda is a Buddhist monument built in 766 and 779 during the Tang Dynasty (618-907). Yan’an Pagoda Hill was designated by the State Council as one of the first groups of key cultural relics to receive state protection. The design of the Medal of Honor for Independence and Freedom issued by the PRC in 1955 centers on a relief of Yan’an Pagoda hill with five five-pointed red stars symbolizing the close unity of the Chinese people under the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party. . The tower is lit up at night and shines atop the mountain, providing an iconic scene above the city. The new district of Yan’an Yan’an City has also literally moved mountains to aid its march towards modernism – since 2012, the city has leveled the low, barren hills and valleys north of Yan’an to create a new urban area of ​​38 square kilometers. The new district will be home to more than 200,000 people, forming a new, modernized city center with state-of-the-art digitized systems to facilitate travel and connections. Loop News reporter Alina Doodnath is in Beijing, China, courtesy of the China International Press Communication Center (CIPCC). Share your stories of life in China, email [email protected]

