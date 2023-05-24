Narendra Modi and Anthony Albanese talk about temple vandalism during bilateral talks in Sydney





Narendra Modi said Prime Minister Anthony Albanese assured him there would be “strict action” against Sikh separatist groups in Australia, who have campaigned for an independent state in India. Key points: Narendra Modi and Anthony Albanese met for bilateral talks in Sydney

In recent months, Hindu temples have been vandalized with pro-Sikh and separatist slogans

Mr Albanese assured Mr Modi Australia that he would not tolerate such behavior

In recent months, Hindu temples have been vandalized with pro-Sikh and separatist slogans Mr Albanese assured Mr Modi Australia that he would not tolerate such behavior Mr. Modi, the Indian Prime Minister, and his Australian counterpart met for bilateral talks in Sydney. In recent months, some Hindu temples in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney have been vandalized with pro-Sikh separatist slogans. It is not yet known who was responsible for the vandalism. Pro-Khalistan groups in Australia have also held several non-binding “referendums” on establishing an independent state in India, leading to violent clashes in Melbourne between their supporters and Indian nationalists who support Mr Modi’s party. Mr Modi traveled to Sydney this week to meet members of the diaspora, as well as local celebrities and government officials. He leaves tonight. The Indian and Australian prime ministers held talks at Admiralty House in Sydney. ( ) In translated comments after Wednesday’s meeting, Mr Modi said he had been assured Australia would not tolerate vandalism. “Prime Minister Albanese and I have in the past discussed the issue of temples in Australia and the activities of separatist elements. We also discussed it again today,” Mr Modisaid said. “We will not accept anything that harms the friendly and warm ties between India and Australia by their actions or thoughts – I thank the Prime Minister for the actions that have already been taken. “Prime Minister Albanese has once again assured me today that he will take strict action against such elements in the future.” The tension is growing Tensions in Australia are linked to the US group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), which wants India’s northwest region of Punjab to break away from the rest of the country and form an independent nation called Khalistan. The SJF was banned by the Indian government in 2019 and has since taken hold in parts of the Sikh diaspora in several Western countries, including Australia, the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. It’s unclear what ‘steps already taken’ Mr Modi was referring to, but earlier this month Blacktown City Council canceled a booking to hold a pro-Khalistan ‘referendum’ at a sports venue, saying that the event could pose a security risk. The decision angered pro-Khalistan groups, although the council insisted the decision was not political and should not be interpreted as a statement of support for either side of the debate. The Australian Sikh Association has condemned the attacks on Hindu temples and called for peace between the two religions. Mr Modi urged his counterpart to protect Hindu temples during Mr Albanese’s visit to India in March, adding it was “deep regret” to have received reports of anti-Hindu sentiments in Australia . Australian officials meet their Indian counterparts at Admiralty House. ( ) Today in Sydney, leaders signed an agreement to promote student and business mobility between the two countries. The labor mobility agreement will encourage the movement of students, graduates and professionals between countries and provide greater recognition of qualifications obtained in each nation. Mr Modi said his sixth meeting with Mr Albanese in a year showed the growing strength of ties between the countries. The couple also signed an agreement to work together on green hydrogen technology.

