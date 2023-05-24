Court grants Imran Khan bail in eight other cases as it calls for talks with army chief to resolve crisis





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has been freed on bail by an Islamabad court in eight other cases until next month, a major victory for the politician who has fought against his arrest over a series of charges of terrorism and corruption.

The leader of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has been protected from arrest until June 8, while his wife Bushra Bibi has been released on bail until May 31 in a corruption case by the court of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Mr Khan, who is facing nearly 150 court cases, was dramatically arrested outside of court and later released by order of the Supreme Court following widespread violence in the country by his supporters.

He was released on bail in terrorism cases after being charged with inciting violence as hundreds and thousands of his supporters clashed with police and attacked public property and military installations following his arrest .

The PTI chief arrived at the office of NAB, Pakistan’s anti-corruption agency, in Islamabad on Wednesday following the court ruling.

Mr Khan and his wife will be questioned over the investigation into charges against him in a corruption case linked to a property tycoon, known as the Al Qadir Trust case.

On Tuesday, Mr Khan was escorted by members of the security police wearing ballistic shields next to his black car after leaving the Islamabad counter-terrorism court.

Imran Khan was protected from arrest until early June

(Reuters)

The increased security was the result of Mr Khans’ fears that he could be murdered.

The couple have been accused of accepting the donation of property worth millions of Pakistani rupees to build a private Al-Qadir University in return for benefits from the real estate magnate.

In an interview with Independent Urdu, Mr Khan said he was ready to talk to Pakistani army chief and even government Shehbaz Sharif to negotiate.

I’m a politician, I want talks with anyone, including the army chief, the establishment, but the applause is two-handed and I’m afraid there’s someone to who to talk to. Not at all, he said.

Mr Khan said the Prime Minister of Pakistan had nothing to do with his arrest and the legal proceedings against him, describing him as a puppet.

Members of private security escort former Prime Minister Imran Khan (in a vehicle) as he appears in court to secure an extension of bail

(EPA)

When asked if he was ready to negotiate, he replied: Yes, a politician should always be ready to negotiate with anyone. Because politicians resolve disputes through negotiation, not with guns.

He said more than 10,000 PTI workers and supporters are currently in jail without any charges.

“They have just been arrested. They get bail from the court and are arrested again as soon as they get out of jail. Everything that is happening is illegal,” he added.

Mr Khan, who said there was an 80 per cent chance of being arrested on Tuesday, had asked his supporters to remain peaceful and not to resort to any form of violence if he was arrested again.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/asia/south-asia/imran-khan-bail-court-corruption-b2344084.html

