Ex-Pakistani PM Imran Khan gets bail in several terrorism cases





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has continued his legal battle after a court in the capital Islamabad granted him a month’s bail on several terrorism-related charges.

The development comes as authorities crack down on supporters of Khan, now Pakistan’s opposition leader. Thousands of people staged violent protests and attacked public property and military installations after Khan’s arrest earlier this month.

The violence subsided days later after Khan was released by order of the country’s Supreme Court. Ten people were killed in clashes with the police.

Khan, who was ousted in a no-confidence vote in parliament in April last year, campaigned against the government of his successor Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, saying his ousting was illegal and demanding a snap election .

Since then, the 70-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician has found herself embroiled in more than 100 legal cases against her.

He faces corruption charges allegedly committed while in power and has been charged with terrorism in eight cases following violent protests by his supporters and his Pakistani opposition party Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI ).

After the Islamabad court on Tuesday granted Khan protection from terrorism arrest until June 8, he and his wife traveled to the nearby town of Rawalpindi, where Khan appeared before the National Accountability Bureau for answer questions in a separate corruption case.

After a four-hour interrogation, the couple returned home to Lahore. No details were immediately available on Khan’s appearance before the agency.

The couple are accused of having accepted the gift of a property to build a private university in exchange for benefits to a real estate magnate. Khan denies the charge, saying he and his wife, Bushra Bibi, were not involved in any wrongdoing.

Meanwhile, in a swipe at Khan, a close associate who served as minister for rights in his 2018-2022 government, announced on Tuesday that she is quitting Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf party and politics altogether.

Shireen Mazari has been a vocal critic of the Pakistani military and the Sharif government. She was arrested last Thursday for inciting violence, then released on Monday, only to be arrested again later that evening. She was again released some time later and spoke at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

“I have decided to leave active politics and I will not be part of the PTI or any political party from today,” Mazari said, adding that she was resigning for health reasons. She did not specify.

Mazari, who has also spoken out against recent violence by Khan supporters, is among several Khans party leaders who resigned him over the deadly protests.

Sabah’s daily newsletter

Keep up to date with what is happening in Turkey, in its region and in the world.

SIGN ME UP

You can unsubscribe at any time. By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailysabah.com/world/asia-pacific/pakistans-ex-pm-imran-khan-secures-bail-in-multiple-terror-cases The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos