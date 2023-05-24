Ignoring criticism from JK & Anies, Jokowi builds a new toll road instead





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The government will start construction of the Rengat – Pekanbaru Trans Sumatra toll road in the near future. This toll road is a connection between several toll roads in the province of Riau. Deputy Chief of the Presidential Cabinet Febry Calvin Tetelepta said construction of the Pekanbaru circle section was a priority as this segment would connect three JTTS sections at once, namely Rengat-Pekanbaru, Pekanbaru-Bangkinang and Pekanbaru-Dumai sections. . “Thus, regional connectivity in Riau province will be better to support logistical distribution and community mobility,” Febry said in a quoted statement Wednesday (5/24/2023). ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT Fabry said the construction phase for the JTTS construction of the Pekanbaru Circle section is expected to start in mid-June 2023 and is expected to be completed in October 2024. Land acquisition progress is being made by the Ministry of Agriculture. ‘ATR/BPN in collaboration with the Ministry of PUPR and the regional government. III PT Operations Manager Hutama Karya (Persero) Koentjoro said the Pekanbaru circle section stretches 30 km from Pekanbaru Junction to Pekanbaru Bypass. Administratively, this section crosses the area of ​​Pekanbaru City and Kampar Regency. Hutama Karya is the Toll Road Administration Agency (BUJT) for the project. Photo: President Joko Widodo during the inauguration of the Pekanbaru – Padang toll road section, Pekanbaru – Bangkinang section, January 4, 2023. (Doc. Hutama Karya)

President Joko Widodo during the inauguration of the Pekanbaru – Padang toll road section, Pekanbaru – Bangkinang section, on January 4, 2023. (Doc. Hutama Karya) Photo: President Joko Widodo during the inauguration of the Pekanbaru – Padang toll road section, Pekanbaru – Bangkinang section, January 4, 2023. (Doc. Hutama Karya)President Joko Widodo during the inauguration of the Pekanbaru – Padang toll road section, Pekanbaru – Bangkinang section, on January 4, 2023. (Doc. Hutama Karya) Meanwhile, the regional secretary of Riau province, SF Harianto, admitted that such a massive development of infrastructure would be crucial for the province of Riau to be even more advanced. “Representing the people of Bumi Lancang Kuning, I express my gratitude to the central government,” Harianto said. Previously, former Vice President Jusuf Kalla criticized President Joko Widodo’s government policies, especially in the construction of toll highways. According to JK, toll road projects are best left to investors or private companies. JK believes that the government, through the state budget, should only focus on repair projects or the construction of toll-free roads. So it is to be hoped that the use or absorption of the state budget for road infrastructure projects will be more efficient. “According to the budget, remember that actually the toll road was not made by the government. Remember, OK! It was made by private investors. So the government should stay focused on non-toll roads, not toll roads,” JK said after attending the construction kick-off ceremony of Building A, Paramadina University, Cipayung Campus, East Jakarta on Tuesday (23/5/2023) . Not only JK, Anies Baswedan also criticized the construction of roads during the time of President Jokowi. According to him, during the time of President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY), his achievements were 10 times greater than those of Jokowi. Anies said that Jokowi had indeed built 63% of the existing toll roads in Indonesia, to be precise 1,569 km of the 2,499 km of existing toll roads. “But these are toll roads, while those that are not toll, which are used free of charge, connect the mobility of the population from the corners of the village to the cities, which transport agricultural, plantation and fishing products from the centers, both national, provincial and district roads, only 19,000 km,” Anies said at the 21st anniversary of the Prosperous Justice Party on Saturday (20/5/2023). [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article During the Jokowi era, victims of toll road evictions may see their profits replaced (emy/wu)



