Politics
Elections in Turkey: how Erdogan won the first round and the reversal of Kilicdaroglu
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will have been surprised by the results of the first round of the Turkish elections, as will a large part of the opposition.
Unsure of the outcome of Turkey’s most competitive election in two decades, Erdogan had nominated each of his current cabinet members as a candidate for the legislative chamber. This was an important and symbolic decision given that under current rules ministers are not allowed to be MPs. This decision also allowed his party to use public funds, which ministers commanded.
Ahead of the first round, the ruling People’s Alliance, led by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), staged a three-pronged campaign.
First, there has been a huge increase in public spending. Two and a half million people received early retirement benefits, all households received free natural gas for a month and the minimum wage – which covers the salaries of 60% of those employed – saw significant increases.
These exorbitant public expenditures have strengthened Erdogan’s chances of victory. It also virtually guaranteed that the opposition would have enormous difficulty fixing the economy if they ever won.
Of course, if Erdogan were re-elected, he would also face the same calamitous economic conditions.
The structural crisis plaguing the Turkish economy has intensified over the past six months as the cost of governments’ election campaign and the devastating earthquake have drained remaining public finances.
Secular-conservative split
Erdogan’s second strategy has been to further polarize society on the secular-conservative split.
However, it is no longer the same divide that brought Erdogan to power in the early 2000s. At the time, he was referring to religious freedoms and a reinterpretation of secularism. But over the past decade, he has divided audiences on conservative values, such as family, the role of women in society and LGBTQ rights. In a way, Erdogan had successfully embraced the agenda of the global far right.
But more importantly, in an attempt to win the elections, Erdogan used the nationalist card and stigmatized the collaboration of the opposition coalition, the National Alliance, with the pro-Kurdish political party, portraying him and the candidate of the opposition Kemal Kilicdaroglu as facilitators of terrorists. .
He stressed the need for strong leadership to maintain the unity of the country and promised stability. He appealed to voters’ aspirations for Turkey’s status and power in the international arena.
Finally, rekindling the emotional bond that exists between them, Erdogan asked his constituents to remain loyal to him and support him in this crucial battle. In accordance with the symbolic universe of the Ottoman sultans, who visited the Hagia Sophia mosque before their historic battles, he prayed with his constituents there the day before the elections.
This had significance for Erdogan’s supporters and was well received. Despite the difficult situation in which Turkey finds itself, support for Erdogan, which was around 52% in 2018, only fell to 49.5% in these elections, which is only a loss. modest for him personally.
The AKP, however, suffered its worst vote loss in 20 years. AKP supporters would rather punish the party than its leader.
Kilicdaroglu’s leadership style
Erdogan’s charismatic leadership has become an essential feature of Turkey’s current regime, viewing him as both part of the people and transcendent of the people.
He is seen to have exceptional leadership qualities, but he is fallible, can be vulnerable, and needs the support of his people in critical times.
Kilicdaroglu’s leadership style is almost the opposite of Erdogan’s. Rather than personally speaking to voters, greeting and kissing them in the streets and emotionally bonding them as Erdogan does, Kilicdaroglu offers voters consensus leadership with the promise of bringing back effective institutions.
The opposition was convinced that, whoever its candidate, the anti-Erdogan bloc would be so powerful that electoral victory was assured
In a country where norms of masculinity are associated with leadership, he filmed a significant portion of his campaign messages from his home kitchen and relayed a message of hope and tolerance.
However, many obstacles prevented the success of this strategy. On the one hand, escaping the grip of charismatic leadership, characterized by strong emotional ties and voluntarism, is not easy. It becomes even more difficult if the charismatic leader has had a two-decade term.
Turkish institutions were dismantled under Erdogan’s rule and their functioning tied to the will of one person. With public trust in institutions at rock bottom, a promise of institutional transformation through a loose coalition without a strong leader has failed to generate much trust among voters.
During the years when Erdogan was consolidating his authority, Kilicdaroglu led the largest opposition party. He played the main villain role in all of Erdogan’s speeches that pumped negative partisanship against him. It was untenable for AKP voters to defect in large numbers in a country where negative partisanship shapes electoral behavior.
Finally, of course, nationalism played a role, nationalism not being just an idea, but a habitus. It is performed continuously in every moment through an individual’s words, symbols and body language.
Kilicdaroglu has a more inclusive approach to the issue of national belonging, cherished by many, but has created a nationalist deficit within his coalition. This deficit was accentuated when the representative of the nationalist electorate of the National Alliance, the Good Party, left the table on the question of the candidacy of Kilicdaroglus, which they vigorously opposed but then returned after many long negotiations.
Free but unfair elections
Turkey had free but unfair elections. It is a fact. The government had the tools at its disposal to rearrange the rules of the game at any time, and the electoral field was open to huge government interventions and designs. Numerous cases of ballot box stuffing and counting problems were reported, as in previous elections.
Yet the opposition, after 20 years of Erdogan’s rule and given the enormous problems facing the country, was convinced that these elections could be won, as long as it slacked off, while the coordination of leadership and politics became more difficult.
Strong leadership skills and the ability to appeal to a large audience were no longer seen as crucial factors in candidate selection. The opposition was convinced that, whoever its candidate, the anti-Erdogan bloc would be so powerful that electoral victory was assured.
The rivalry within the opposition, however, intensified further as the odds of winning seemed to increase. It also changed the focus of coordination, from establishing a pro-democracy coalition to how the post-Erdogan era would be structured.
Deep concerns about the vote and vote count, as well as significant resentment from the opposition electorate over the nationalist and secular deficit within the National Alliance, were ignored.
‘I am the’
The opposition coalition, which did not obtain a majority in the legislature, trails Erdogan by 4.5 points as the second round approaches.
This result exacerbated the divisions of the coalition and discouraged the electorate of the opposition, which hoped at least to win the presidential election.
Faced with defeat, Kilicdaroglu completely changed his style. He said “I’m here”, slapping his palm on the table in his first post-election video.
Additionally, he met with the third-ranked candidate, Sinan Ogan of the ultra-nationalist Ancestral Alliance, who is known for his anti-immigrant and nationalist appeal and earned 5.2% in the presidential tally.
On Monday, however, Ogan announced his support for Erdogan in the playoffs. Still, it’s unclear whether his secular and anti-Erdogan supporters will follow his lead
Kilicdaroglu’s campaign messages now focus more on nationalism and anti-immigration, a dramatic contrast to his first-round campaign.
It’s always anyone’s game in the second round. Yet this abrupt change in campaign rhetoric may cause greater divisions among opposition voters, who may not see it as a real change.
This new approach also risks alienating the more democratic components within the opposition bloc as well as the Kurds. Also, turnout may not be as high among discouraged opposition voters, adding to the difficulties of Kilicdaroglus’ candidacy.
However, the victory of the government coalitions in the first round could also reduce the motivation of its camps for a higher rate of participation. And we still don’t know who voters disappointed by both the incumbents and the opposition will vote for.
Ultimately, Turkish polls have shown us that winning elections is not based on a mathematical formula, calculating the presumptive votes of various groups.
A cohesive strategy and a heartfelt political narrative that unites the many identities and interests of voters – sometimes even those that exist inside one person – are necessary for a winning formula.
The opinions expressed in this article belong to the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Middle East Eye.
