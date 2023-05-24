Politics
Boris Johnson referred to police over new lockdown breach allegations
Visits to the Grace and Favor Residence were uncovered in the former prime minister’s official diary by his own government-funded lawyers.
Even as they prepared his defense in the public inquiry into the government’s handling of the pandemic, they had an obligation to alert senior Cabinet Office officials, who then referred the matter to the police as they were required to do so under the civil service code.
They have also been referred to the House of Commons Privileges Committee, which is investigating whether or not Mr Johnson lied to MPs about Partygate.
The Metropolitan Police and Thames Valley Police both said they are currently assessing information they received about potential breaches of health regulations between June 2020 and May 2021.
A spokesman for Mr Johnson said the events were legal and denied wrongdoing.
Some abbreviated entries from Mr Johnson’s official diary were questioned by the Cabinet Office in preparation for the Covid inquiry.
After a review of the entries, lawyers for Mr Johnsons wrote to the Cabinet Office and Privileges Committee explaining that the events were legal and did not constitute any breach of Covid regulations.
It has also been suggested that the move was politically motivated and that Mr Johnson was not made aware of the report.
The Cabinet Office said: Information has come to light during the process of preparing evidence for the Covid inquiry.
He was identified as part of the normal disclosure review of potentially relevant documents undertaken by the legal team for witnesses in the investigation.
In accordance with the obligations of the civil service code, this material has been transmitted to the competent authorities and it now belongs to them.
The Metropolitan Police said: We have received information from the Cabinet Office forwarded to us on May 19, 2023, which we are currently assessing. It concerns potential breaches of health protection regulations between June 2020 and May 2021 in Downing Street.
Thames Valley Police said: On Thursday we received a report of potential breaches of health protection regulations between June 2020 and May 2021 in Chequers, Buckinghamshire. We are currently evaluating this information.
The Liberal Democrats have called on Mr Johnson to reflect on his position as an MP following the report.
It is outrageous that rumors of Boris Johnson’s alleged breach of the rules are still being passed around to the public, Deputy Leader Daisy Cooper has said.
The fact that it’s a rule for them and a rule for the rest of us still triggers a raw sense of injustice in millions of people.
Sunak must ensure that no more pennies of taxpayers’ money are spent on Johnson’s legal fund; and Johnson should finally do a decent thing and consider his position as an MP.
Deputy Labor leader Angela Rayner has accused Mr Sunak of being too weak to end taxpayer-funded legal support for Boris Johnson.
She said: These new allegations need to be investigated by the police, but the government needs to explain who else knew about it at the time and why it has only come to light now.
The public will be shocked that he continues to pay Boris Johnson’s legal bills as he rakes in millions from gigs, all because Rishi Sunak is too weak to put a stop to it.
The Conservatives are now so preoccupied with their own scandals and haunted by their own failure that they are unable to tackle the problems facing the country. Only a Labor government can turn the page on 13 years of Conservative shenanigans.
Mr Johnson was previously handed a fixed penalty notice, along with Rishi Sunak, at a rally in Downing Street in June 2020 for the then prime ministers’ 56th birthday.
The UK government’s bill for Mr Johnson’s legal costs in connection with the party’s investigation into whether he lied to MPs, led by the House of Commons Privileges Committee, is estimated at 222,000.
