sydney | Narendra Modi holds bilateral meeting with Australian Prime Minister in Sydney





On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held in-depth talks with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese, focusing on strengthening comprehensive bilateral relations, including in the areas of trade and investment, defense and renewable energy. Ahead of the talks, Modi received a ceremonial guard of honor at Admiralty House here. The talks came a day after Modi addressed the Indian community at a rally in Sydney which was also attended by Albanians. The revitalization of economic cooperation is one of the major axes of the discussions. Last year, India and Australia finalized the Economic Cooperation Trade Agreement (ECTA) and it came into force last December. Both parties are currently working on the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA). Earlier, officials said the two prime ministers would also deliberate on the situation in the Indo-Pacific. “Australia and India share a commitment to a stable, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. Together we have an important role to play in supporting this vision,” Albanese said on Monday. Modi and Albanese also discussed ways to strengthen people-to-people ties, renewable energy and defense and security cooperation. In June 2020, India and Australia elevated their ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership and signed a historic agreement for reciprocal access to military bases for logistical support. The Mutual Logistics Support Agreement (MLSA) allows the militaries of both countries to use each other’s bases for repair and replenishment of supplies, in addition to facilitating increased overall defense cooperation. In August last year, four Indian Air Force Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jets and two C-17 heavy lift aircraft joined a 17-nation air combat exercise in Australia. Except for the title, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

