Strong like ‘Ulin Wood Tree’
TEHRAN- Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, on a two-day official visit to Jakarta, on Tuesday planted a sapling with his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo as a sign of peace and friendship between Tehran and Jakarta after receiving a 21-gun salute from cannon.
Discovered in 1993 in Indonesia, Pohon Kayu Ulin is considered one of the largest factories in the country. It is a species of canopy tree with erect or spreading branches and extremely durable, rot-resistant wood. Some reports estimate that the tree can live for 1,000 years and its diameter can reach 2.5 meters.
Raisi arrived in Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia, at the head of a high-ranking politico-economic delegation. The aim of the visit is to improve Iran’s ties with Asian nations in political and commercial spheres.
He was warmly and officially welcomed by President Widodo soon after his arrival.
After the event, senior officials from both nations held consultations at the Merdeka Palace.
Preferential Trade Agreements (PTAs) and other important documents for cooperation in several sectors have been signed by both parties.
Raisis’ state visit to Jakarta represents a watershed moment in bilateral relations, opening a new chapter in relations between the two nations.
The signing of several bilateral cooperation documents in many sectors, according to the Iranian president, reinforces the commitment of both parties to advance relations in all fields.
In the presence of Raisi and Widodo, senior Iranian and Indonesian officials signed 11 documents and agreements to strengthen cooperation in the fields of preferential trade, visa cancellation, cultural exchanges, supervision of pharmaceutical products, science and technology as well as oil and gas.
The two nations are now engaged in extensive bilateral, regional and international negotiations to improve collaboration in various fields, including politics and economy, trade, energy, science and technology, culture, parliament and Security.
Amid heightened global geopolitical tensions, both Tehran and Jakarta are striving to improve their political and economic relations.
Raisis’ visit to Muslim-majority Indonesia is expected to bolster bilateral ties as Tehran seeks alternatives to US dominance in global affairs and foster increased cooperation following the conclusion of talks between the two countries on preferential trade. Iran. Agreement this month.
Iran and Indonesia agree to exchange in national currencies
At a joint press conference, the Iranian president announced that Iran and Indonesia had agreed to negotiate in local currencies in an effort to counter the dominance of the dollar.
Raisi underscored Tehran’s unwavering commitment to strengthening ties with Muslim countries and its neighbors while saying that sanctions and onerous pressure had not impeded Iran’s advancement.
He went on to say that despite oppressive pressures and sanctions, Iranian youth have made significant inroads in science and technology as well as in the development of the country’s economy.
Sanctions and threats are incapable of thwarting Iran, the president added.
Raisi reaffirmed Iran’s foreign policy of strengthening ties with powerful Muslim and neighboring states, saying: Expanding ties with Indonesia, as one of the most important and influential countries of Asia and the world, and a member of important regional and international organizations, is very important for Iran.
He added that Iran and Indonesia have different potential for deepening relations and expressed his belief that his visit to Jakarta will lead to positive results for relations between the two major Muslim nations regionally and globally. .
In addition, Raisi pointed out that over the past 70 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, the two countries have always had good interactions in various political, economic, trade, regional and international fields.
He went on to say that Tehran and Jakarta share a common position on major regional and international issues, including Palestine and Afghanistan.
Raisi said that until the liberation of al-Quds, the two countries are committed to defending the rights of the Palestinian people.
The President stressed the need to build an inclusive government in Afghanistan that strives to restore the rights of the Afghan people and includes all ethnic and religious groups.
Raisi noted that the United States’ involvement in Afghanistan after two decades ended in total fiasco and brought destruction and death to the country.
The Iranian president stressed that Iran and Indonesia are determined to fight against unilateralism in regional and international affairs.
Before leaving Tehran at Mehrabad airport on Monday, Raisi said Iran and Indonesia support long-term peace and security in the region and the two countries are united against unilateralism.
Indonesia is an important country in Southeast Asia and occupies an important position in regional and international developments, Raisi told reporters.
