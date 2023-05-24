Trump appears in court as trial date set for March 25, 2024





Former President Donald Trump has been warned he could be punished if he violates a court order barring him from speaking publicly about the evidence in his ‘hush money’ criminal case – which will go to trial next year, said on Tuesday a Manhattan judge.

Trump, 76, appeared stone-faced via video in the courtroom, and could be seen crossing his arms and shaking his head as Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan read the date of the trial of March 25, 2024.

The former president spoke only to say ‘yes’ when Merchan asked if he had a copy of the May 8 protective order, which bars Trump from revealing evidence given to him, as well than to his defense team, by the office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Braggs.

“Violations could result in penalties. There is a wide range of penalties and could go as far as a contempt conviction,” Merchans said during the brief hearing.

Trump, who wore a navy suit, white shirt and red white and blue striped tie, remained impassive as he sat behind a table next to his lawyer Todd Blanche, with two American flags hanging diagonally from the background.

Donald Trump appeared virtually with his attorney, Todd Blanche, in a Manhattan court on May 23. Donald Trump alongside former porn star Stormy Daniels in a photo likely taken in the summer of 2006 Donald Trump appears on video, as his fellow attorney Susan Necheles, right, watches, during a court hearing Manhattan Penal.

Blanche said the former president was very concerned that his First Amendment rights were being violated by the rules and asked Merchan to clarify whether it was a gag order.

The judge reassured Blanche that her rules were not intended to infringe on Trump’s right to free speech, saying it was definitely not a gag order.

I certainly have no intention of interfering in any way with his right to campaign for President of the United States. He is free to do just about anything that does not violate the terms of this protective order.

In addition to not being allowed to publicly discuss or reveal on social media sensitive elements of the case, the order said Trump could only review evidence in the presence of his attorneys.

Trump is allowed to discuss information that is already public, as well as most evidence from his camp.

A protective order bars Trump from revealing evidence given to him and his defense team by the office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Braggs.

Trump in April was hit with a 34-count indictment accusing him of falsifying business records related to ‘catch and kill’ payments to former porn star Stormy Daniels and ex -playboy model Karen McDougal ahead of the 2016 election, an alleged effort to buy their silence over claims they had affairs with the then-presidential candidate.

He pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors in Braggs’ office had requested the protective order, citing Trump’s history of social media attacks, saying it was necessary to protect witnesses from potential harassment.

Prosecutors added in a May 16 filing that they would only turn over the millions of discovery pages to Trump’s team once he was informed of the terms and content of the protective order issued by Trump. this court, as well as the conduct prohibited by it.

The next court date in the case is set for January 4, 2024.

